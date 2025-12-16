India, Jordan agree to deepen multi-sector partnership as PM Modi's visit marks 75 years of diplomatic ties

Amman [Jordan], December 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jordan from December 15 to 16 at the invitation of King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein. During the visit, the two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

The leaders noted that the visit coincided with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jordan. They appreciated the long-standing relationship characterised by mutual trust, warmth and goodwill, and positively assessed the multi-faceted partnership spanning political, economic, defence, security, cultural and educational cooperation.

Both sides appreciated the excellent cooperation at the bilateral level as well as in multilateral forums. They recalled their earlier meetings held in New York in September 2019, Riyadh in October 2019, Dubai in December 2023 and Italy in June 2024, noting that regular leadership-level interactions have contributed to strengthening bilateral ties.

During bilateral and expanded talks held in Amman on December 15, the leaders reviewed India-Jordan relations in detail. They agreed to expand cooperation in areas of mutual interest and reaffirmed their resolve to stand together as trusted partners in pursuing their respective development aspirations.

The leaders noted with satisfaction the regular political dialogue between the two countries and the meetings of various Joint Working Groups across diverse areas. They agreed to fully utilise established mechanisms to consolidate bilateral relations.

They also commended the outcomes of the fourth round of political consultations between the two foreign ministries held in Amman on April 29, 2025. It was noted that the fifth round of consultations will be held in New Delhi.

Looking ahead, the leaders reaffirmed their determination to sustain the positive trajectory of relations. They agreed to promote high-level interactions and continue cooperation and collaboration across sectors.

On economic cooperation, the leaders appreciated the strong bilateral trade engagement, valued at USD 2.3 billion in 2024, making India the third-largest trading partner for Jordan. They agreed on the need to diversify the trade basket to further enhance bilateral trade.

The leaders decided to convene the 11th Trade and Economic Joint Committee in the first half of 2026 to monitor progress in economic and trade relations.

They welcomed the convening of the Jordan-India Business Forum on December 16 on the sidelines of the visit. During the forum, a high-level business delegation from both countries discussed ways to further strengthen and expand trade and economic cooperation.

The leaders acknowledged the importance of cooperation in the field of customs. They agreed to fully utilise the Agreement on Cooperation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters to facilitate information sharing, ensure proper application of customs laws, combat customs offences and promote trade through simplified procedures.

Both sides underlined the potential for enhanced economic cooperation, taking into account Jordan's strategic geographic location and advanced logistics capabilities. They reaffirmed the importance of strengthening transport and logistics connectivity, including the regional integration of Jordan's transit and logistics infrastructure.

In the fields of technology and education, the two sides reviewed existing bilateral cooperation. They agreed to collaborate on capacity building in digital transformation, institutional cooperation for feasibility studies and the implementation of digital transformation solutions.

They also agreed to explore further avenues of cooperation in digital transformation initiatives and expressed interest in expanding and upgrading infrastructure and capacity-building programmes at the India-Jordan Centre of Excellence in Information Technology hosted at Al Hussein Technical University.

The two sides discussed the roadmap for collaboration in Digital Public Infrastructure. They welcomed the signing of a letter of intent for entering into an agreement on sharing Indian experience in this field and agreed to collaborate in ensuring a safe, secure, trusted and inclusive digital environment.

Recognising the vital role of technology in education, economic growth and social development, the leaders agreed on continued collaboration in digital transformation, governance and capacity building.

India highlighted the importance of capacity building in sustainable development. It expressed commitment to continued collaboration through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme in fields including information technology, agriculture and healthcare.

Jordan appreciated the increase in ITEC slots from 35 to 50 with effect from the current year.

In the health sector, the leaders underscored their commitment to working together through the sharing of expertise, particularly in advancing telemedicine and capacity building in the training of the health workforce. They acknowledged health and pharmaceuticals as key pillars of bilateral cooperation in promoting well-being and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals.

On agriculture, the leaders acknowledged the crucial role of the sector in advancing food security and nutrition. They expressed a shared commitment to strengthening collaboration and reviewed current cooperation in fertilisers, particularly phosphates.

They agreed to increase collaboration in technology and expertise exchange to enhance efficiency in agriculture and related sectors.

The leaders welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in water resources management and development. They acknowledged the importance of cooperation in water-saving agricultural technologies, capacity building, climate adaptation, planning and aquifer management.

They also discussed increasing collaboration in climate change, environment, sustainable development and renewable energy. In this context, they welcomed the signing of an MoU on technical cooperation in new and renewable energy.

The MoU covers the exchange and training of scientific and technical personnel, organisation of workshops and seminars, technology transfer on a non-commercial basis and the development of joint research or technical projects.

On cultural cooperation, the two sides welcomed the signing of the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2025-2029. They supported expanding cooperation in music, dance, theatre, art, archives, libraries, literature and festivals.

They also welcomed the twinning agreement between the City of Petra and the Ellora Caves site, focusing on archaeological development and the promotion of social relations.

The leaders acknowledged the importance of direct connectivity in fostering bilateral relations. They noted its role in promoting trade, investment, tourism and people-to-people exchanges and agreed to explore the possibility of enhancing direct connectivity between the two countries.

On multilateral cooperation, Jordan praised India's leadership in the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuels Alliance.

India welcomed Jordan's willingness to join these initiatives. Both sides recognised biofuels as a sustainable, low-carbon option to achieve decarbonisation commitments and support economic and social development.

