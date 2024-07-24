India, Kuwait hold 6th round of Foreign Office Consultations

Kuwait City [Kuwait], July 24 : India and Kuwait held the 6th round of Foreign Office consultations in Kuwait on Wednesday. The Indian delegation was led by Aseem R. Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) (JS), Ministry of External Affairs, whereas Ambassador Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs of Kuwait (AFM), headed the Kuwaiti delegation.

During the FOC, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

"Expressing satisfaction with the traditionally strong bilateral ties, both sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in various areas, including political ties, regular high-level exchanges, trade and investment, education, technology, health, culture and people to people contacts," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an official release.

JS called on Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

At the meeting, he discussed avenues and new initiatives to deepen the India-Kuwait partnership.

Earlier on Tuesday, July 23, he met Ziyad Al-Najem, Undersecretary, Ministry of Commerce and discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral trade and investment cooperation including further boosting bilateral trade, diversifying the trade basket, deepening energy cooperation and new initiatives in technology and fintech.

"In his meeting with Tahani Rashid Al-Naseer, Assistant Foreign Minister (Legal), MOFA, discussions pertained to the early finalisation of ongoing negotiations of various agreements and MoUs," the MEA said.

The timely convening of the FOC in continuation of the previous FOC in May, 2023 is expected to impart further momentum in bilateral relations.

Both sides expressed satisfaction at the outcome of the consultations. It was agreed to hold the next FoC in New Delhi at a mutually convenient time.

