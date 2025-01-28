India lauds Indonesian marching and band contingent for successful participation in Republic Day Parade

New Delhi [India], January 28 : Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar and Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar GOC, Delhi area, commended the Indonesian marching and band contingent from the Indonesian Armed Forces for their successful participation in the 76th Republic Day parade on Tuesday.

In a post on X, the MEA said, "Secy (East) @JaideepMazumder & Lt Gen Bhavnish Kumar, GOC, Delhi area, commended the 352 member marching & band contingent from the Indonesian Armed Forces for their successful participation in 76th Republic Day parade. President @prabowo of Indonesia was the Chief Guest at the 76th Republic Day."

The marching contingent, showcased unity and precision in their movements, reflecting the military's readiness and national cohesion. Dressed in honour guard uniforms, the contingent's synchronised steps and swift execution highlighted meticulous training and discipline. Their formations, incorporating national symbols like the Garuda emblem and the Indonesian flag, embodied the spirit of "Bhinneka Tunggal Ika" (Unity in Diversity), symbolising the nation's cultural, ethnic, and religious harmony.

Adding to it was the Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, the military band from the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil). This ensemble blended traditional military music with noble values, exemplifying the academy's discipline and honour. The band's name, derived from Sanskrit, translates to "trumpet" and "heavenly sound," reflecting its melodious and symbolic nature.

The band performed with precision, using instruments such as snare drums, trumpets, and flutes, while emphasising teamwork and responsibility among cadets. Beyond its ceremonial role, the performance served as a showcase of the academy's excellence and commitment to military tradition.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto concluded a landmark state visit to India, further strengthening the historical and strategic ties between the two nations.

The state visit, which took place from January 23 to 26, saw President Subianto attending India's 76th Republic Day celebrations as the Chief Guest, at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi.

Subianto was accompanied by a high-level delegation, including several Ministers, senior officials, and a business team, reflecting the importance of the visit for bilateral cooperation.

