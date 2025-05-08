India Launches Drone Strike on Lahore in Swift Retaliation as India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate

In a rapid and forceful response to a series of escalating cross-border incursions, India reportedly carried out a drone strike on Lahore on Thursday evening. The move comes amid heightened tensions following alleged Pakistani drone attacks targeting Rajasthan and other Indian border regions earlier this week.

Indian defence officials, while not officially confirming the strike, stated that the military remains on high alert, particularly along the western frontier. Sources suggest that Thursday’s drone operation was aimed at neutralizing potential launch sites and infrastructure used for cross-border activities.

The situation deteriorated swiftly earlier in the evening when Pakistani forces launched a sudden airborne assault using loitering munitions across key locations in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian air defence systems were immediately activated, with missiles intercepting multiple incoming threats.

Sirens blared across Jammu and the nearby Samba district, warning residents to seek shelter. Eyewitnesses described loud booms from interception fire reverberating through the hills, causing panic and confusion. A blackout was reportedly enforced in parts of Samba and Jammu city, where streets and homes were plunged into darkness.