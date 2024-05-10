India lays foundation stone for construction of school under HICDPs in Nepal's Baitadi

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 10 : India laid out the foundation stone to build a school building taken up under the High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP) in the Baitadi District of Nepal.

The foundation stone has been laid for the construction of a building for the Shree Bhumeshwor Secondary School Building at Patan Municipality-4, Baitadi District in Nepal, the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said in a press release.

"Foundation stone was laid today jointly by Mr Gauri Singh Rawal, Mayor, Patan Municipality and Shri Avinash Kumar Singh, First Secretary, Embassy of India," the release stated.

The project is being undertaken with the Indian government's financial assistance at the tendered cost of NRs.31.05 million under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation'.

The Indian government's grant under 'Nepal-India Development Cooperation' is being utilized for the construction of double-storied school building Block-A and Block-C with other facilities for this school.

"The project is taken up as a High Impact Community Development Project (HICDP), under an Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of Nepal. This project is being implemented through Patan Municipality, Baitadi. The project is an important example of the robust development partnership between India and Nepal," the release further stated.

Mayor, of Patan Municipality in his remarks appreciated the continued developmental support of the Indian government in the upliftment of the people of Nepal in priority sectors.

The new school buildings would be useful in providing better education facilities to students of Shree Bhumeshwor Secondary School in Patan Municipality, Baitadi and would create an improved environment for learning as well as contribute to the development of education in this area.

Since 2003, the Indian government has taken up over 551 HICDPs in Nepal in various sectors and has completed 490 projects. Amongst these, 40 projects are in Sudurpashchim Province in various sectors, including 2 projects in Baitadi.

In addition to these, the government has gifted 1009 ambulances and 300 school buses to various hospitals, health posts and educational institutions in Nepal on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day.

Amongst these, 68 ambulances and 29 school buses have been gifted in Sudurpashchim Province, including 5 ambulances provided in Baitadi District.

"As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal in upliftment of its people, augmenting infrastructure in the field of priority sectors, especially in the education sector in Nepal," the release stated.

Moreover, political representatives, government officials, social workers, representatives of the school management, teachers, parents and students were also present on the occasion.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor