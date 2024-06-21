India lodges "strong protest" with Canadian Mission in Delhi over Khalistani activists holding 'citizen's courts'

New Delhi [India], June 21 : India lodged a "strong protest" with the Canadian High Commission in Delhi opposing the organisation of 'Citizen's Courts' by Khalistani activists in Canada.

"We have strongly protested at the Canadian High Commission here. Such courts or gatherings are not helpful at all. We have strongly taken it up with them and asked them to take appropriate action in the matter," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in response to ANI's question.

Jaiswal emphasised India's stance against providing political space to extremist anti-India elements and those advocating violence.

"We have been repeatedly calling upon the government of Canada to take action. Political space provided to extremist anti-India elements and those advocating violence must stop and they must take action," Jaiswal added.

India's protest also comes after the Canadian Parliament observed a two-minute silence on the death anniversary of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

"We naturally oppose any moves giving political space to extremism and those advocating violence," Jaiswal remarked on Canada's parliamentary observance.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, associated with Khalistani separatism, remains a contentious issue in India-Canada relations, with India urging Canada to refrain from actions perceived as supporting separatist agendas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau briefly conversed on June 14 during the G7 Summit in Italy's Apulia region amid strained India-Canada relations.

The interaction occurred amidst heightened tension, exacerbated by Trudeau's accusations in September last year suggesting possible Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which India dismissed as baseless.

India has consistently highlighted its primary concern with Canada as its tolerance of pro-Khalistan groups operating freely within its borders. Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra recently reiterated India's position, emphasizing that Ottawa's provision of political space to these anti-India elements promoting extremism and violence remains a critical issue.

India has repeatedly expressed its "serious concerns" to Canada and expects Ottawa to take decisive measures against such elements, Kwatra emphasised.

