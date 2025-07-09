India looking at exporting uranium from Namibia: Indian envoy ahead of PM Modi's visit

Windhoek [Namibia], July 9 : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, India's High Commissioner to Namibia, Rahul Shrivastava, said that India is looking at exporting uranium from the African country and mentioned that the recent oil and gas discoveries in Namibia are also an area of interest for New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Shrivastava stated that India is interested in critical minerals in Namibia. He hailed the ties between the two nations, terming them "good" and recalled how India was one of the first nations to support Namibia's independence.

When asked about the expected takeaways from PM Modi's State visit to Namibia, he said, "The relationships between India and Namibia are very good because we started long before Namibia got independence in 1946 when India was one of the first countries to support Namibia's independence and thereafter when Namibia got independence, this good relations have transformed into good economic relations. So, the Prime Minister's visit happens after a long gap of 27 years. We have a long range of things that we want to discuss primarily about trade and investment. We are interested in critical minerals in Namibia and some of our PSUs would want to invest here."

"We are looking at export of uranium from Namibia to India and there have been recent oil and gas discoveries in Namibia, that is also an area of interest. We will be discussing about defence cooperation because Namibia wants to procure defence items from India, and capacity building is one of the important pillars of India-Namibia relations that we will also enhance during the visit," he added.

Shrivastava said that PM Modi will be on a State visit to Namibia, where he will hold delegation-level talks with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, visit Heroes Acre to pay homage to the founding father of Namibia, Dr Sam Nujoma, address the country's parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora.

"Prime Minister Modi, he comes tomorrow early morning, and the visit is for one day. It's a state visit, but the programme is very full, apart from the various ceremonial events, such as the welcome ceremony in the State House or the welcome ceremony in the airport where he's received by the foreign minister of Namibia. We will have delegation-level talks with the President of Namibia. He will be going to the Heroes Acre, which is the national memorial of Namibia to pay homage to the founding father of Namibia, Dr Sam Nujoma. He will also be addressing the parliament of Namibia and finally, he'll also have a community interaction with the small but vibrant diaspora in Namibia."

PM Modi on Tuesday (local time) departed for Namibia after concluding his two-day visit to Brazil. He is travelling to Namibia for a State visit at the invitation of President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. It will be PM Modi's first visit to Namibia, and the third ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia.

Shrivastava stated that the two sides will hold discussions regarding cheetahs and expressed confidence that PM Modi's visit will surely lead to Project Cheetah 2 from Namibia.

When asked whether discussions regarding Cheetahs will take place, he said, "Discussions will yes surely take place, and the cheetahs are thriving well in India, but the numbers that are there are not enough to have a good ecological balance. We need more of cheetahs, so at some point in time, and I'm sure the Prime Minister's visit will surely lead to Project Cheetah 2 from Namibia."

Rahul Shrivastava emphasised that India's leadership in the Global South is "well recognised" and termed Africa a "strong partner" for India.

"India's leadership in the Global South is well recognised, and Africa is a very strong partner for India in this. The Prime Minister is a great supporter of support to the Global South, and in this regard we have been supporting Namibia, and Namibia participated in all three Voices of Global South summits that was chaired by India under its presidency of G20," he said.

PM Modi is on a five-nation visit, with Namibia being his last stop. PM Modi began his five-nation visit on Wednesday in Ghana. From Ghana, PM Modi travelled to Trinidad and Tobago, and then he headed to Argentina and Brazil.

In a statement before leaving for his five-nation visit from India, PM Modi stated, "I look forward to meeting President H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah and chart a new roadmap for cooperation for the benefit of our peoples, our regions and the wider Global South. It will be a privilege to also address the Joint Session of Namibian Parliament as we celebrate our enduring solidarity and shared commitment for freedom and development."

