India looking to play very proactive role in solving challenges facing world, says foreign affairs expert

New Delhi [India], September 23 : India is more actively working over challenges of climate change, war and peace, jobs, and employment, said Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev, adding, the country is now looking to play a very proactive role in partnering with the world in solving the challenges facing the world.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdev said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is pushing for a single-point peace plan to resolve the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which is 'Stop the war' and this is the message he was giving while addressing the Indian diaspora in the United States.

Speaking about PM Modi's visit to the US, he said, "We were talking Prime Minister's, I think key message in this trip to the United States, to the UN and with the world leaders is exactly this. This is not the era of war, this is the era to live and let live and with that thought and philosophy again as a practical point. Prime Minister is pushing for a single point peace plan to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. You see, Zelensky has a ten-point plan for stopping the Ukraine conflict on his own term."

Calling PM Modi's plan "balanced," he elaborated, "Xi Jinping of China has also issued what they call, I think, a 12 or 13 point plan. President Putin has issued what he says his perspective on peace. NATO also has a certain plan as to when the war or how the war should be stopped, but everybody has a plan that is only in their favour; it is not a balanced plan."

"What Prime Minister Modi is doing is pushing for a balanced plan, and his plan is a single point plan, one point plan - 'Stop the war' and this is the message he was giving to the Indian diaspora in the United States that the role of India now is a force for the good. And he said that it's not only in conflicts. He said India is a force of good now, more actively on challenges of climate change, war and peace, jobs and employment, generations of the future, the challenges facing them. So, India is now looking to play a very proactive role in partnering with the world in solving the challenges facing the world," he added.

He spoke about PM Modi's statement that India is there to bring sunlight into the lives and called it the "key fundamental message" of his visit to the US.

He said, "I think what the Prime Minister has said about India and India's role in world affairs that we are not out there to inflame any tensions. We are out there to bring sunlight into the lives. I think that is the key fundamental message of his trip. Plus also you see he is carrying with him what I call Modi's single-point peace plan regarding Russia and Ukraine. Indian foreign policy has made a change of gears in the prime minister's third term, and it has been decided that India will now contribute actively to the good of the world."

"So, when the Prime Minister says that we bring sunlight into the world, that's exactly what he's saying, and that's where our diplomacy is now becoming proactive. The first example of this is that he met Putin, then he met Zelensky, and he told Zelensky in front of the world media that we have some concrete ideas that I want to discuss with you in our private meeting. It is the first time that India is now playing such a proactive role and the Prime Minister's visit to the United States is very much, I think the top agenda is this to see and explore how various partners can come together for a single point agenda and that single point agenda is stop the war," he added.

Notably, PM Modi is currently in the US for a three-day. During the visit, he attended Quad Leaders Summit and held bilateral talks with several world leaders, including Australian PM Anthony Albanese, US President Joe Biden, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli. He also addressed the Indian diaspora in the 'Modi&US' programme at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Robinder Sachdev said that PM Modi, through his remarks about 5G and 6G in India during the 'Modi&US' event is conveying how "dynamic India" has become and that many of the Indian diaspora can come back and invest in India.

Foreign affairs expert said, "I think Prime Minister's message when he says and talks about 5G and 6G is threefold. Firstly, he's telling the Indian diaspora, look, this is how dynamic India has become, and because of that, you see many of the Indian diaspora come back and invest in India. Also, when they see India's progressing so fast, they're impressed; they also want to participate in India's growth story. So that is one message."

"The second message is to the world audiences, right, that India is now becoming a tech leader, and this era is also, you know, competitions, race of technology. So by saying that India is going beyond 5G, we are into 6G, and he capped it in a very interesting way by telling the audience, an American audience, sure, Indian diaspora, but they are all Indians, telling them that it is Modi's guarantee that you will see India 'Made in India' chips' or 6G items in the United States. So, that's quite something, that's the confidence of India that he is projecting to the diaspora so that the diaspora also celebrates the success of India," he added.

PM Modi was in New York on Sunday (local time) to address the "Modi and US" program at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York, with 15,000 members of the Indian diaspora gathering from 42 different states to welcome the Prime Minister.

During his address, PM Modi touched upon various facets of India-US relations, people-to-people ties, and India's rising global stature and economic growth.

In his initial remarks, lauding the contributions of the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that Indians contribute to do the most no matter where they are.

In his over one-hour-long speech, he also apprised the gathering of how India has become a key player in mobile manufacturingfrom being an importer to an exporter, digital public infrastructure adoption. He added that the day is not far when Made in India chips will be available in America.

Later, PM Modi interacted with the CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology, among others. He emphasised India's growth prospects and discussed initiatives to foster collaboration and innovation across diverse sectors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor