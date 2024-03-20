"India made commendable strides in advancing inclusion of disabled people": Rajasthan-based NGO at UN

New York [US], March 20 ; The Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan (RSKS), an NGO, intervened at the 55th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and said that India has made commendable progress in advancing the inclusion of disabled people.

"India as a nation has made commendable strides in advancing the inclusion of disabled people. Through legislative frameworks such as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and various government schemes, India is committed to ensuring equal rights and opportunities for all citizens, irrespective of disability," the representative of the RSKS said at the annual interactive debate on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Highlighting the contribution of his organisation, he said, "Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan has been successfully working towards empowering disabled individuals from the last three decades in various setors like in the realm of education, we have spearheaded initiatives to ensure inclusive and accessible learning environments for children with disabilities. Through home based learning, assistive technologies, and tools, we strive to remove barriers to education and foster equal opportunities for all."

"In the domain of health, Rajasthan Samgrah Kalyan Sansthan has implemented comprehensive healthcare services tailored to the needs of disabled individuals. From accessible healthcare facilities to specialized medical interventions, we try to enhance the well-being and quality of life for persons with disabilities," he added.

He asserted that their efforts extend to empowerment, social inclusion and facilitate skill development workshops for specially abled people.

"Our efforts extend to empowerment and social inclusion, where we facilitate skill development workshops, advocacy campaigns, and community integration programs. By promoting self-reliance and challenging societal stigmas, we try to empower disabled individuals to lead fulfilling lives and actively participate in society," he said.

"We urge the United Nations to continue supporting initiatives aimed at the inclusion of disabled people worldwide. Together we can surely build a more equitable and inclusive society where every individual, regardless of ability, can thrive and contribute meaningfully," he added.

