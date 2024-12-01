India-Malaysia joint military exercise Harimau Shakti 2024 to begin in Kuala Lumpur

New Delhi [India], December 1 : The joint military exercise between India and Malaysia, Harimau Shakti 2024, is scheduled to take place from December 2 to December 15 at the Bentong Camp in the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army stated on Saturday.

The Army, via an official statement on X, stated that the exercise is expected to enhance interoperability between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army in conducting sub-conventional operations under the United Nations mandate.

This year, the bilateral military exercise is themed around the motto, *"Two nations, one mission: Ensuring global peace."*

"The joint military Exercise Harimau Shakti between India and Malaysia, is scheduled to be held at the Bentong Camp, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 02 December - 15 December 2024. The objective of Exercise Harimau Shakti is to further strengthen interoperability between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army in conducting sub-conventional operations under the UN mandate," the ADGPI's post read,

In 2023, the joint bilateral training exercise took place in India at Meghalaya's Umroi Cantonment. The Malaysian Army contingent consisted of troops from the 5th Royal Battalion of the Malaysian Army, while the Indian contingent was represented by a battalion of the Rajput Regiment.

"Exercise Harimau Shakti" aims to improve defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army and foster stronger bilateral relations between the two nations.

Meanwhile, the 13th edition of the bilateral joint military exercise Agni Warrior 2024, between the Indian Army and the Singapore Armed Forces, concluded at Field Firing Ranges, Devlali, in Maharashtra on Saturday.

The three-day exercise involved participation from the Singapore Armed Forces contingent, which included 182 personnel from the Singapore Artillery, and the Indian Army contingent, with 114 personnel from the Regiment of Artillery.

The exercise aimed to maximise mutual understanding of drills and procedures to achieve jointness as a multinational force under the United Nations Charter. The exercise showcased joint firepower planning, execution, and the use of new-generation equipment by the artillery of both armies.

The event was by Lieutenant General Adosh Kumar, Director General of Artillery; Lieutenant General NS Sarna, Commandant, School of Artillery; and Colonel Ong Chiou Perng, Chief Artillery Officer, Singapore Armed Forces.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor