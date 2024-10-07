India, Maldives agree to strengthen maritime security in Indian Ocean Region

New Delhi [India], October 7 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the Maldives Mohamed Muizzu held extensive bilateral talks on Monday, aiming to forge a comprehensive economic and maritime security partnership. Both leaders acknowledged the shared challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.

They committed to enhancing maritime and security cooperation, with India pledging to provide expertise, boost capabilities, and engage in joint measures to help the Maldives address both traditional and non-traditional maritime threats. These include piracy, illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, and terrorism within their Exclusive Economic Zone.

Both nations also agreed that India would support the timely completion of the Maldives National Defence Force's (MNDF) 'Ekatha' harbour project at Uthuru Thila Falhu (UTF).

In addition, India agreed to construct a state-of-the-art building for the Maldivian Ministry of Defence (MoD) in Male, while also increasing the capacity for training and development of the MNDF, Maldives Police Services (MPS), and other Maldivian security organisations under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme.

The recent signing of the Charter of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC), with India and the Maldives as founding members, further reinforced their mutual commitment to ensuring a safe, secure, and peaceful Indian Ocean Region.

Beyond defence cooperation, India will also launch initiatives to promote women-led development for Maldivian women entrepreneurs and establish a Start-up Incubator-Accelerator in the Maldives to nurture youth potential and boost the island nation's economy.

President Muizzu, who arrived in India on Sunday for a five-day visit, was given a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier today.

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the Maldivian President and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed upon their arrival at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

