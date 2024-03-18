India, Maldives convene fourth bilateral review meeting on 'Indian line of credit projects'

Male [Maldives], March 18 : India and Maldives held their fourth bilateral review meeting on Monday regarding Indian Line of Credit (LoC) projects.

In an official post on X, India on Maldives states, "The India, Maldives LOC Review meeting today saw useful interaction with stakeholders across Ministries to take stock of ongoing projects and further streamline their implementation for effective delivery."

During the session, stakeholders engaged in constructive discussions aimed at streamlining the implementation of ongoing projects for effective delivery.

Similarly, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Maldives also shared insights from the meeting on X, emphasizing the collaborative effort to address challenges and drive progress in Indian LoC projects.

"The fourth bilateral review meeting between - on Indian LoC projects, co-chaired by @AmbMunu and attended by officials from @MEAIndia, @IndiaEximBank, and GOM agencies, assessed ongoing projects and addressed challenges for progress. @HCIMaldives," the post on X states.

The meeting, which was co-chaired by the Ambassador of India to Maldives, Munu Mahawar saw the participation of officials from various ministries and agencies, including the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the Export-Import Bank of India, and government agencies of the Maldives.

The meeting aimed to evaluate the progress of ongoing projects and address any challenges hindering their advancement.

