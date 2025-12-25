"India-Maldives ties getting back on track": Ex-Vice President of Maldives

New Delhi [India], December 25 : Faisal Naseem, Former Vice President of the Maldives, stressed that India-Maldives relations are reaching greater heights.

"I think it's very much getting back on track and then we also have the diplomacy. It's a relationship we have that is inseparable. One we have India and the Maldives. Lots of things happening in the Maldives," he said.

He further said that India is an essential partner in the Indian Ocean.

"You can see from the time that we can never remember, for many decades, India is a partner for us. India, we being in the Indian Ocean, India means a lot for us, for our security, Indian Ocean security. And so I think it was just during a time of political campaign, think that was a kind of technique, I think. That's what I feel. It is baseless stories I think. That's what we see today, if not why we see everything together again today," he said.

He then said that in Bangladesh, leaders must prioritise peace over unrest.

"Yes, everywhere. That's what I see. I believe the whole world has to come to prioritise peace. I think world leaders must go for peace, equal opportunities. That's what we are responsible for the people of the country. So what is more there? More than security, more than peace? That's the responsibility of the world leaders. And then I see, I'm sure the people will follow," he said.

The remarks come as relations between India and Bangladesh have encountered another strain following the killing of youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi in Dhaka, which triggered a wave of anti-India protests amid heightened political tensions.

Hadi, who was a prominent figure associated with last year's July uprising in Bangladesh, was killed in the capital, an incident that sparked unrest and demonstrations against the backdrop of growing political instability.

In the aftermath of the protests, the Bangladesh government announced the suspension of visa services in India, following demonstrations held outside Bangladeshi diplomatic missions.

Separately, protests also erupted in Bangladesh after the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a young Hindu man who was lynched in Mymensingh, drawing strong reactions from minority groups and civil society organisations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor