"India matters most for future of planet" says British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron

New Delhi [India], October 22 : In recent times when climate change has become a pressing issue with countries across the world being ravaged due to climate catastrophes, it becomes imperative to discuss and deliberate upon global actions that can help the world rise up and meet these challenges.

At the NDTV World Summit's a discussion was held on the theme, "India Matters The Most For Future Of Planet".

Participants in the discussion included Erik Solheim, Former Minister of Climate and the Environment of Norway; Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India; Shishir Priyadarshi, President Chintan Research Foundation; Harjeet Singh, Global Engagement Director, Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative.

"India is the country that matters the most for the future of the planet and climate change. India's ambition for development should not in any way be constrained by the responsibilities of the planet," Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, emphasised.

She noted that the UK is committed towards the Multilateral Development Banks (MDB) reforms, technology and research support in India to aid the efforts.

"Every dollar invested in resilient infrastructure pays 4 times over," said Cameron. "Lived experience of climate emergencies helps people to understand why their government needs to take policy action now," she added.

Further talking about the need for urgent government action, Harjeet Singh, Global Engagement Director, Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative said, "Series of disasters affecting both developed and developing countries are serving as a wake-up call. As rich countries will get more and more affected by climate change which they did not imagine till a couple of years ago, most vulnerable countries are going to be struggling with impacts who also have very less capacity to deal with it.

India is taking a leadership role in the global fight against climate change. Initiatives such as Global Biofuels Alliance, International Solar Alliance, and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure are some efforts taken by India in recent years to manage the climate crisis.

