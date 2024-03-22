​India, Mauritania hold first Foreign Office Consultations in Nouakchott

New Delhi, March 22 India and Mauritania held their first Foreign Office Consultations in Nouakchott, during which a wide range of issues from bilateral, regional, to global issues of mutual interest were discussed.

"During the consultations held on March 21, both delegations engaged in constructive discussions on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

The discussions encompassed various facets of collaboration, including political cooperation, economic partnership, development assistance, cultural exchanges, and cooperation in multilateral forums.

From the Indian side, the FOC was co-chaired by Additional Secretary Sevala Naik Mude, MEA, and Mauritania was represented by Mohammed El Hanchi KETTAB, Ambassador, Director General of Bilateral Cooperation.

The two countries share long-standing ties of friendship and collaboration with India opening its Resident Mission in Mauritania in June 2021 to provide impetus in strengthening bilateral relations.

The bilateral trade between the nations has grown steadily during the last three years, reaching US$ 378.24 million during 2022-23, from US$ 108.91 million in 2021-22.

Both sides agreed to continue engagements through institutional mechanisms during the next round of FOC, which will be held in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date.

