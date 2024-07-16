India, Mongolia engage in dialogue about future joint operations, emphasising deepened ties

Umroi (Meghalaya) [India], July 16 : The 16th edition of the India-Mongolia Joint Military Exercise, Nomadic Elephant 2024, concluded on Tuesday, and the two sides engaged in a meaningful dialogue about future joint operations, symbolising the deepened ties and mutual respect cultivated throughout the exercise.

The exercise, which started on July 3, concluded after an intense 14 days of training and collaboration.

The closing ceremony took place at the Joint Training Node in Umroi, graced by Major Gen Ganbyamba Sunrev, Chief of General Staff of the Mongolian Armed Forces, and Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, AVSM, YSM, GOC of the Trishakti Corps.

During the ceremony, both leaders engaged in a meaningful dialogue about future joint operations.

This exchange further highlighted their unwavering commitment to fostering partnership in the realm of regional security.

Following the ceremony, the Indian contingent showcased their advanced capabilities through a spectacular display of cutting-edge weapons and equipment.

Moreover, this exhibition underscored the technological strides made under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reinforcing India's growing defence potential.

The troops from both nations eagerly interacted, sharing experiences and insights, and further strengthening the bonds formed during the training.

The event culminated with remarks, underscoring the importance of unity in addressing global challenges, marking a triumphant conclusion to a vital exercise that lays the groundwork for future joint operations under the United Nations mandate.

