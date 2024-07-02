India-Mongolia joint military exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' to begin in Meghalaya tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 2 : The 16th edition of Joint Military Exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' between armies of India and Mongolia will be conducted in Meghalaya's Umroi from July 3-16, the Indian Army stated on Tuesday.

Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) said that the exercise set to be conducted in Meghalaya aims to enhance interoperability between two armies in carrying out semi-conventional operations in semi-urban/mountainous terrain.

Exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' is an annual training event with Mongolia which is conducted alternatively in Mongolia and India. The 15th edition of the Joint Military Exercise 'Nomadic Elephant' was conducted in Mongolia's Ulaanbaatar, according to the Ministry of Defence's earlier press release. Soldiers of the Mongolian Armed Forces Unit 084 and Indian Army soldiers from the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment had participated in the exercise in 2023.

In May this year, the 12th Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting between the Defence Ministries of India and Mongolia took place in Ulaanbaatar on May 16-17 and reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and identified means to further enhance cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting was co-chaired by the Joint Secretary (International Cooperation), Ministry of Defence Amitabh Prasad and State Secretary of Ministry of Defence, Mongolia Brigadier General Gankhuyag Davagdorj.

India's Ambassador to Mongolia Atul Malhari Gotsurve also attended the meeting. During the JWG, both sides expressed satisfaction at the ongoing defence cooperation between the two countries.

"They reviewed the progress on various bilateral defence cooperation initiatives and identified means to further enhance cooperation in these areas, articulating steps in this direction," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Moreover, both sides also exchanged views on the current geopolitical situation. Joint Secretary Amitabh Prasad highlighted the potential of the capacity and capability of the Indian defence industry and looked forward to a fruitful partnership with the Armed Forces of Mongolia.

The Mongolian side exuded confidence in the capacity and capability of the Indian industry. Both sides also acknowledged the growing ties between the two countries.

