India mourns Holocaust victims, reaffirms its stand against terrorism amid Israel-Hamas war

New Delhi [India], January 31 : In a moving address on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Union MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh emphasised India's commitment to peace, condemned terrorism, and recalled the historical ethos of welcoming those persecuted worldwide.

Ranjan highlighted the horrifying terrorist attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, expressing solidarity with all victims affected by the current Israel-Hamas conflict.

"As we remember the victims of Holocaust, let us not forget the suffering of people in the current Israel-Hamas conflict that follow the horryfying terrorist attack on Israel on October 7 last year. Our heart goes out to all victims," he said.

Emphasising India's unwavering commitment to peace, Ranjan unequivocally stated that there is no place for terrorism and hostage-taking. The nation has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We have clearly stated on multiple occasions that there can be no place for terrorism and hostage taking. India has always supported peaceful resolution of conflict, dialogue and diplomacy," said the Union MoS.

As a pluralistic and democratic country, India's foundation is rooted in the ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakamthe belief that "the world is one family," he said, adding to India's historical role in welcoming those persecuted worldwide, including refugees escaping the Holocaust during World War II.

"As a pluralistic and democratic country, built on the ethos and profound and timeless Indian philosophy of Vasudevam Kutumbakam, India has over centuries welcomed those persecuted around the world for their facts or beliefs, including those escaping the Holocaust during World War II," he also said.

The event served as a platform to reflect on the atrocities of the past, drawing parallels with contemporary conflicts. Ranjan's remarks echoed India's commitment to fostering understanding, tolerance, and unity on the international stage.

Every year on January 27, UNESCO pays tribute to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust and reaffirms its unwavering commitment to counter antisemitism, racism, and other forms of intolerance that may lead to group-targeted violence, according to the UNESCO website.

It marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi Concentration and Extermination Camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau by Soviet troops on 27 January 1945. In November 2005, it was declared as International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust by the United Nations General Assembly.

