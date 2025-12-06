India needs to be "very careful" on how it engages with Russia on energy level: South Asia analyst Kugelman after Putin's visit

New Delhi [India], December 6 : South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman on Saturday cautioned that India must tread "very careful" in making strategic judgments in managing its energy ties with Russia in the immediate term, even as the just-concluded two-day state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin showcased the enduring depth of the bilateral relationship.

Speaking toafter the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, Kugelman said Putin's remarks on oil were deliberately aimed at both Indian and Western audiences, especially amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict, which continues to shape global geopolitical pressures.

"It was meant for both Indian and western audience... India has to be very careful about how it engages with Russia on an energy level, especially for the immediate term... This will be a challenge for India only so long as the war (Ukraine-Russia) continues," he stated.

Kugelman's remarks come after Russian President reaffirmed Russia's long-standing energy partnership with India, declaring that Moscow will remain a steady, uninterrupted supplier to New Delhi's fast-growing economy, during his joint press address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

"We are also seeing a successful partnership in energy. Russia is a reliable supply of oil gas, coal and everything that is required for the development of India's energy," Putin said.

Kugelman also examined the joint statement issued after the summit, describing it as "expansive" and reflective of the broad, multi-sectoral nature of the bilateral relationship.

He describes the statement as "not a surprise", as it covers military cooperation, energy, commercial collaborations and infrastructure between India and Russia.

"It was indeed quite expansive, which is not a surprise. It highlighted all types of areas of cooperation, from military cooperation and energy to many other aspects of commercial collaborations, as well as infrastructure... Energy is where one of the biggest challenges lies in the relationship... It is important that the two countries look for other aspects of commercial ties to focus on," the analyst said.

The remarks by Kugelman come a day after President Putin concluded his two-day state visit to India on Friday, which has been viewed as an essential step in strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations.

