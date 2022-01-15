India-Nepal mutually agreed boundary issues can always be addressed in spirit of close, friendly relations: Indian embassy

The mutually agreed boundary issues between India and Nepal can always be addressed in the spirit of close and bilateral relations between the two countries, said the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu on Saturday.

"India's position on the India-Nepal boundary is well known, consistent and unambiguous. It has been communicated to the Government of Nepal," said the Indian Embassy here on Saturday in response to media queries regarding recent reports and statements in Nepal on the question of the India-Nepal boundary.

"It is our view that the established inter-governmental mechanisms and channels are most appropriate for communication and dialogue," added the statement.

"Mutually agreed boundary issues that are outstanding can always be addressed in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations," read the statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

