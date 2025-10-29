India, Nepal sign key power transmission deals to boost cross-border energy trade

New Delhi [India], October 29 : India and Nepal on Wednesday signed key agreements to implement two new high-voltage cross-border power transmission lines aimed at boosting electricity trade and strengthening regional energy cooperation, as per the Ministry of Power.

The deals were signed between India's POWERGRID, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) of India and the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) in the presence of Nepal's Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Kulman Ghising, and Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, in New Delhi.

The meeting focused on strengthening the ongoing cooperation between the two nations in the power sector.

These agreements are for the incorporation of two joint venture entities, one in India and one in Nepal, for the development of high-capacity cross-border power transmission infrastructure.

The two new 400 kV (kilovolt) transmission projects, Inaruwa (Nepal)-New Purnea (India) and Lamki (Dododhara) (Nepal)-Bareilly (India), will enable faster, more reliable power exchange between the two countries.

As per the Ministry of Power's press statement, during the meeting, both ministers discussed a wide range of issues, including progress on hydropower projects in Nepal. The two sides also deliberated on regional grid connectivity initiatives to facilitate cross-border electricity trade, strengthen energy security, and promote greater integration of clean energy resources between India and Nepal.

The Ministry further added that, "once completed, these transmission corridors will substantially enhance the electricity exchange between India and Nepal, strengthening regional energy security, improving grid resilience, and contributing to sustained economic growth in both nations."

The new transmission corridors will improve power sharing between India and Nepal, building upon decades of diplomatic ties and a shared commitment to sustainable development and energy security.

