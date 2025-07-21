India, Nepal sign MoUs for five high-impact development projects in education, health sectors

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 21 : The Embassy of India in Kathmandu, the Government of Nepal's Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, and Project Implementing Agencies on Monday signed Memorandums of Understandings (MoUs) for undertaking five High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal under the grant assistance of the Government of India.

The grant assistance will be used in the Education and Health Sectors of Nepal, with a total estimated cost of NRS 390 million, a release from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu stated.

"These five projects, namely: (i) Construction of Shree Jan Shakti Secondary School Building, Bateshwor-3 Bateshwor Rural Municipality, Dhanusha; (ii) Construction of Shree Mahobani Padam Secondary School, Pokhariya Municipality, Parsa; (iii) Construction of Shree Basuki Secondary School, Mellekh Rural Municipality, Achham; (iv) Construction of School Building, Hostel and Library of Benga Sah Secondary School, Prasauni Rural Municipality-2, Bara and (v) Construction of 5 Bed Hospital Building, Nashon Rural Municipality -5, Manang in Nepal shall be implemented through local authorities and institutions of the Government of Nepal, including Municipalities and Rural Municipalities," the Embassy stated.

The construction of these facilities will help provide better education and health facilities to the people in Nepal.

Since 2003, the Government of India has undertaken 579 High-Impact Development Projects (HIDPs) in Nepal, including the five projects whose MoUs were signed today.

Out of these, 496 projects have been completed in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of public utilities across all seven provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level. The remaining projects are ongoing at various stages.

As close neighbours, India and Nepal share wide-ranging and multi-sectoral cooperation. The implementation of HICDPs reflects the continued support of the Government of India in bolstering the efforts of the Government of Nepal to empower its people by augmenting infrastructure in priority sectors.

