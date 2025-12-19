India, Netherlands aligned in outlook, need deeper cooperation amid global shifts: Dutch Foreign Minister

New Delhi [India], December 19 : Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel on Friday observed that India and the Netherlands are closely aligned in outlook and approach despite differences in geographical size, stressing the need for deeper cooperation at a time of shifting global geopolitics.

Speaking during a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in New Delhi, van Weel highlighted shared values between the two countries and the importance of standing together.

"I believe in these turbulent times where geopolitics are changing, countries like us, who adhere to democracy, who adhere to the international rule-based order, who adhere to free trade, need to stick together and intensify their cooperation in order to stand the test of time," he said, while also thanking Jaishankar for the warm welcome extended to him.

Referring to recent steps to strengthen ties, the Dutch Foreign Minister said, "So, I'm really really happy that before arrival, we were able to get to a letter of intent to work more together in the field of security and defense but also as you mentioned in the field of new technologies."

Placing technological cooperation in context, van Weel spoke about his visit to an Indian facility of a Dutch company.

"I visited one of the Dutch companies yesterday NXP who is already very established here in India and who is willing to take the collaboration to the next step and there are more to come," he said, pointing to the growing role of technology partnerships.

Underscoring the shared mindset between the two nations, he added, "We are two countries of completely different sizes geographically. But, I think psychologically and in mentality we are very much aligned and happy to work on that relationship."

On Thursday, van Weel met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi, with the two sides signing a Letter of Intent focused on defence and maritime security cooperation.

Reflecting on the engagement, the Dutch Foreign Minister wrote on X, "Security depends on cooperation. India's Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh and I signed a Letter of Intent, setting out our joint efforts aimed at deepening our partnership on defence & maritime security. This includes efforts to protect open and secure sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific."

As part of his engagements, van Weel also met Congress MP and Chair of India's Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs, Shashi Tharoor.

Sharing details of the interaction, he posted, "A good conversation with Shashi Tharoor, Chair of India's Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs. We explored how domestic debate shapes foreign policy, India's role on the global stage, and opportunities for cooperation between India and the Netherlands."

The visiting minister arrived in New Delhi on Thursday after completing engagements in Mumbai, where he visited the Netherlands Consulate and interacted with students, entrepreneurs and social partners.

Highlighting the outreach, the Netherlands Embassy in India said, "Yesterday David van Weel paid a visit to our Consulate in Mumbai and also met with students, entrepreneurs and social partners. A ministerial visit is always a good opportunity to connect with the people who give shape to our bilateral ties. At Netherlands Embassy in India, and across the world."

During his visit to Maharashtra, van Weel also met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss cooperation at the state level.

Sharing details of the meeting, he wrote on X, "Honoured to meet with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss India-Netherlands cooperation in the state of Maharashtra, including maritime innovation, circular economy, water and agriculture. Encouraging to see the potential to deepen our partnership."

