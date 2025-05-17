"India not alone, Pakistan backed only by traditional allies": Research Fellow Aparna Pande

Washington DC [US], May 17 : Addressing the global reactions to the recent tensions between India and Pakistan, Aparna Pande, Research Fellow and Director of the India Initiative at the Hudson Institute, emphasised that India did not face international isolation.

In an interview with ANI, Pande dismissed the narrative that the world supported Pakistan over India, noting that while traditional allies like China and Turkey backed Pakistan, most countries, including the United States and Gulf nations, called for de-escalation and refrained from supporting Pakistan.

Pande said, "The way this crisis came out, only countries supporting Pakistan were its traditional allies. China has its strategic interest in Pakistan. Turkey has been a steadfast ally and partner of Pakistan for decades. But in other parts of the world, like the Gulf, which have strong economic relations and historical relations with Pakistan, they did not support Pakistan. The Saudis were trying to mediate and de-escalate. The United States, European countries, and most other Asian countries wanted a de-escalation because they didn't want nuclear-armed neighbours to go to war. But none of them came on Pakistan's side."

She further said, "I have a problem with those who portray this as if the world was on Pakistan's side and India was left alone. No, it wasn't. India's strategic and economic cloud, its relationship with the United States, Gulf Arab countries, Japan, Australia, all of them remain intact today as they were on April 22 or on May 6."

Pande also said that India's intention was never to escalate conflict but to target terror camps in response to attacks.

"India, right from the beginning, stated very clearly it has no desire to escalate. All India was doing was striking against the terror camps. It had no desire to go for a long-term war with Pakistan. All India wanted to do was send a message to the terror infrastructure and those who support those terror groups that India will respond if there is a terror attack. If a country like the United States, with which India has a strong strategic partnership, can convince Pakistan not to escalate, then India would be fine with that," Aparna Pande said.

She added, "The challenge is that India has a different view from the United States. India does not accept mediation. If India seeks to resume talks with Pakistan, it will be India offering talks to Pakistan. India would be fine with having a conversation with Pakistan, but not forced by an external mediator. India is saying they never wanted escalation, but any talks between Pakistan will be based on what India will put on the agenda. It will not be by some other country or organisation."

India carried out precision strikes through Operation Sindoor on May 7 on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack last month, in which 26 people were killed.

India also effectively responded to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

India carried out surgical strikes in 2016 on terror launch pads across LoC and an aerial attack on a terror camp in Pakistan in 2019 in response to ghastly terror attacks.

