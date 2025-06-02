"India not interested in war, seeks development and peace": Malaysian minister Saraswathy Kandasam after meeting Indian delegation

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], June 2 : Malaysia's Deputy Minister of National Unity YB Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, on Monday said the message of the all-party delegation from India during their visit was clear India seeks peace and development, not conflict.

"There was a detailed explanation of what had happened on 22 April, and the Indian government's measured reaction after the attack. The all-party delegation very clearly conveyed the aspiration of the Indian government that India is not at all interested in war," Kandasami told ANI.

She noted that India, as the world's fourth-largest economy, is focused on continued economic growth with the goal of becoming the third-largest economy. "There needs to be an end to this aggression... They were seeking support from Malaysia and other countries in this region," she added.

Kandasami underlined that India and Pakistan are both friendly countries to Malaysia and reiterated that the Indian delegation urged Malaysia to help convey the message of peace and development to Pakistan. "They brought us this message so that we could convey it to Pakistanthat the need of the hour is not conflict, but economic development," she said.

Reaffirming Malaysia's position, the Deputy Minister said, "Our response has been made very clear by our Prime Ministerthat Malaysia also has zero tolerance towards any form of violence, be it in any part of the world."

The Group 3 delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with representatives of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) - People's Justice Party in Kuala Lumpur. The PKR delegation was headed by Saraswathy Kandasami.

This meeting marked an important engagement between the Indian delegation and Malaysian political representatives.

The Indian delegation includes Aparajita Sarangi (BJP), TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, Brij Lala (BJP), John Brittas (CPI-M), Pradan Baruah (BJP), Hemang Joshi (BJP), Salman Khurshid, and Mohan Kumar.

The delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Republic of Korea, and Singapore.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists affiliated with groups including Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor