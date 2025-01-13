India observed "all protocols" while border fencing, expects Dhaka to help combat crimes: MEA conveys to Bangladesh envoy

New Delhi [India], January 13 : India conveyed to Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner to India, Md Nural Islam, that New Delhi observed "all protocols and agreements" with regard to security measures at the border, including while fencing, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner to India, Md. Nural Islam, was summoned by the MEA on Monday to the South Block on Monday, at 2:00 pm.

India also reiterated its commitment to ensuring a "crime-free border" by effectively addressing the challenges of "cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, movement of criminals and trafficking."

It added that barbed wire fencing, border lighting, installation of technical devices and cattle fences "are measures for securing the border."

"It was conveyed that with regard to security measures at the border, including on fencing, India observed all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh," the statement read.

India also said that it expects Bangladesh to act as per the earlier understandings and help combat cross-border crimes, the MEA said.

"India conveyed its expectation that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and that there will a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes," the statement read.

The summon to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commissioner came a day after the Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Pranay Verma was summoned by the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry on Sunday.

The Bangladesh Foreign Ministry had raised "deep concern" over the recent fencing along the Indo-Bangladesh border and summoned the Indian High Commissioner to express its objections.

"Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Ambassador Md Jashim Uddin on Sunday expressed the deep concern of the Government of Bangladesh to the High Commissioner of India Pranay Verma at his office at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the recent activities of the Border Security Force (BSF) of India along the Bangladesh-India Border," Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

