"India offers things that other markets don't": Israeli envoy to India on introducing AI to start-ups

New Delhi [India], November 8 : Israel's ambassador to India, Reuven Azar highlighted the significance of India's vibrant market and its potential for growth, stating that "India offers things that other markets don't."

This sentiment was expressed during the boot camp on introducing AI to start-ups, a collaborative effort between Israel and India.

Azar emphasized India's large domestic market and its capability to access third markets, particularly in the US and Europe, making it an attractive destination for Israeli companies seeking to develop and commercialize technologies.

"There is a huge interest in Israel in the Indian market for several reasons. First of all, because India is a very vibrant market and a very young market. Second, India offers things that other markets do not offer, such as a local domestic market that is very big, and also the capability to together access third markets, especially in the United States and Europe. So many Israeli companies are trying to cooperate to develop together technologies, also to commercialize technologies, make production here in India, and to market. And this is a very important effort for us as we try to grow our technological exports and technological prowess around the world," he said.

Azar said that Israeli companies have concentrated on introducing AI tools in different fields like health, education and environment to local start-ups.

"Well, in this boot camp (on introducing AI to start-ups) we have concentrated on introducing AI tools in different fields like health, education and environment to local startups that are trying to conquer markets in the world. This is a very important tool to introduce utilization of new technologies like AI and it's part of the general effort we are making here in India to bring India and Israel to work together on advanced technologies," he said.

"Introducing AI to start-ups was the purpose of the boot camp organized by @TheCircleWork & @IsraelinIndia. For 3 days AI mentors from interacted with carefully selected star-ups in the fields of environment, healthcare &education. #AI4good is our purpose. Together we are making the world a better place! Thank you," Azar posted on X.

Talking about Trump's victory and the effect it has had on Israel, especially after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it the biggest comeback, Azar said that Israel looked forward to engaging with the US and believed that India has a lot to offer for the region as well.

"Well, it is actually a quite significant political, you know, development in the United States. We know, the new Trump presidency very well. We know how it works. We're looking forward to engaging with them. I think that during the first Trump administration, a lot of achievements were, achieved in the Middle East, especially the Abraham Accords. We are looking forward to the expansion of that. First of all, we have to concentrate on finishing the war, finishing the job, and neutralizing the threats that we have against us in our region. And if you are successfully neutralizing those threats, I think it will lay the foundations for creating the stability and prosperity that we all want. And I'm sure that India is going to be an essential part of it because it has a lot of things to offer to countries in our region," he said.

Talking about the Gaza conflict, Azar said that Gaza will no longer be held hostage by Hamas.

"I don't think it's important. I think that what we should concentrate on right now is making sure that Gaza will no longer be held hostage by Hamas, especially not the Palestinian population. They deserve a much more moderate and mature leadership that will engage with us in creating the stability that we need in our region, in negotiating peace, in giving the Palestinians a real chance to rule themselves with a government that will seek cooperation and not the destruction of our country," he said.

On India's role in West Asia, Azar said that Israel is working to continue efforts to resume projects to improve Europe-Asia connectivity.

"Well, we are continuing our dialogue with the Indian government. I think that we are all waiting for a situation in which we can re-engage in projects of connectivity between Asia and Europe in working together with governments in the region to lay the foundations for the logistic and economic infrastructure that we need to do more trade, cooperate more in technology, and advance solutions that solve day-to-day issues for normal people in the world," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor