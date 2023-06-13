India on its way to dominate mobile manufacturing landscape

New Delhi [India], June 13 : India is currently on its way to dominating the mobile manufacturing landscape. Prime Minister Modi said that India has become the second-largest producer of mobile phones in the world.

India's infrastructure, favourable government policies and large talented workforce have attracted giant global corporations. The biggest smartphone company, Apple is turning to India to manufacture its products. South Korean company Samsung has opened its largest factory in Noida. Be it manufacturing, assembling or outsourcing, India has emerged as the first destination for mobile phone companies.

A fast-developing India has strengthened its grip on technology and has allowed 100 per cent foreign direct investment in the mobile sector that has not just provided clarity around the definition of the term "manufacturing" but has given a transparent framework to investors.

Apple already assembles its mobile in India through three of its global suppliers FOXCONN and PEGATRON in Tamil Nadu and WISTRON in Karnataka.

Now this electronics behemoth is turning to India and making iPhones here under the banner of 'Make in India'. A big part of India's success in the telecom sector is its ability to innovate and deliver cost-effective products.

Indian tech and electronics company LAVA which is well known as a handset manufacturer has now become the first Indian brand to launch a consumer 5G smartphone for the domestic market.

With great infrastructure, a talented workforce and the foresight to create phones for not only the domestic market but also the overseas market, this Indian mobile manufacturer is all set to double down on its manufacturing operations.

With the launch of their Agni 2 smartphone, LAVA is now rolling out what it calls 'Made in India' phones.

According to India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) to IANS- From manufacturing to assembling to packaging, Indian mobile brands are performing remarkably well. The companies are able to produce efficient battery chargers along with meticulous phone designs. With strong support from the government, India surpassed USD 10 billion worth of Smartphone exports in the fiscal year 2022-2023.

"The mobile industry which has grown from two manufacturers to 200 manufacturers in the mobile ecosystem is a living example of success,'' said Cabinet Minister Piyush Goyal.

According to IBEF, the government has come up with a well-designed scheme that offers incentives of four to six per cent on incremental sales of mobiles manufactured in India to qualified companies for a period of five years.

With Micromax, Lava, Intex and Karbonn scripting success with low-cost phones, the Indian smartphone market is entering a hyper-growth phase. With Indian engineers who are focused on future breakthroughs and on enhancing manufacturing processes through automation and robotics, companies are able to trim down their costs whilst increasing their productivity.

With agile policies and an anti-fragile mindset, India is propelling inclusive growth in the mobile sector and is steadily emerging as an ideal development model for the world.

