India "one of the top relationships that US has in the world today": US Secy of State Marco Rubio

Washington DC [US], September 12 : US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday (local time) hailed India as "one of the top relationships that the US has in the world today" during the Senate confirmation hearing for Sergio Gor, US President Donald Trump's nominee for US Ambassador to India.

Rubio, who appeared before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee to introduce Gor, underscored the pivotal role of India in shaping the global future, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, highlighting that India was at the "core of that".

"Sergio Gor is the nominee to India (as US Ambassador), which is one of the top relationships that the US has in the world today, in terms of the future of what the world's going to look like. I said it earlier when I held the position as a nominee... In the 21st century, the story is going to be written in the Indo-Pacific. It's so important that we have changed the name of the combatant command in the Indo-Pacific. India is at the core of that. Rubio stated.

He noted an ongoing "extraordinary transition" in India-US ties, pointing to critical issues like the Ukraine conflict and regional security challenges that require close collaboration.

"We are in a period of extraordinary transition in that relationship with India; we have some really important issues coming up that we need to work with them on and work through. That implicates what's happening with Ukraine and also in the region," the State Secretary added.

Praising Gor's qualifications, Rubio noted his long-standing acquaintance with the 38-year-old nominee and his unparalleled access to the President, underscoring that these qualities will help "get things done" between both nations.

"When you interact with these countries, having a representative in a place like India that has direct access to the Oval Office and to the President and who they know can get things done, both in the administration and through the Oval Office, is critically important. And I don't know anyone better in the position to do that than Sergio Gor," he said.

Gor, currently the Director of Presidential Personnel in the White House, was nominated by Trump to fill the vacancy left by former Ambassador Eric Garcetti in January.

If confirmed, the young Trump confidant would become the youngest US Ambassador to India.

Gor, during his hearing, also noted India was a "strategic partner" calling New Delhi as a key component of regional peace, prosperity, and the advancement both nation's shared security objectives.

"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond... India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share. India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world," he stated.

