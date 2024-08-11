India operationalises new resident mission in Albania

New Delhi [India], August 11 : India on Saturday operationalised its resident mission in Albania, which will further help in expanding India's diplomatic footprint and enable the growth of bilateral trade.

"India has operationalized its new resident Mission in Tirana, Albania with effect from 10 August 2024," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"The coordinates of the new Embassy are: Embassy of India, Tirana (Camp Office) Maritim Hotel Plaza Tirana Abdi Toptani Street 18, Tirana 1001 Albania. Email: admn.tirana@mea.gov.in Phone No. +355 697443684," it added.

The operationalization will further help in deepening political relations and strengthening sustained political outreach in multilateral fora.

"Operationalization of the Indian Mission in Albania will help in expanding India's diplomatic footprint. It will also deepen political relations between India and Albania and would assist in the growth of bilateral trade, promote investments and economic engagements and cooperation on multilateral issues," the MEA stated.

The Indian Mission in Tirana will facilitate people-to-people contacts and also assist the Indian community in Albania.

The Foreign Minister of Albania, Igli Hasani, called India a 'major international player' on February 22, saying one of his main priorities was to increase engagement with India.

Speaking to ANI, Hasani said he is not in the national capital to only take part in the Raisina Dialogue but also to have discussions on India-Albania cooperation.

"One of the first things that I put as the main priority as the foreign minister of Albania was to increase the engagement with India, a major international player, and increase the opportunities of working with the Indian people," he said.

"I'm here not only to take part in the Raisina forum,... but also to discuss with your foreign minister and my colleagues from the foreign ministry how we can cooperate and collaborate in politics and in terms of people-to-people engagement. Albania will soon reopen its embassy here in Delhi..." he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor