"India, Pakistan Agree to Full & Immediate Ceasefire: Donald Trump Makes Major Announcement Amid Mounting Tensions

Amid ongoing tension between India and Pakistan, US president Donald Trump stated that both the countries India and Pakistan have agreed for full and immediate cease fire. The US announced that the warring nations, following three days of exchanged fire, will begin talks on a broad range of issues at a neutral site.

Trump posted on Truth Social reads, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire. Congratulations to both countries on using common sense and great intelligence," Trump posted on Truth Social.

US Vice President JD Vance, also shared the post who ealier dined to involved in India-Pakistan tension.

Following the announcement Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the government had always strived for "peace and security" in the region. His tweet reads, "Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity," Dar tweeted.