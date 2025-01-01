India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations and facilities

New Delhi [India], January 1 : India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged the list of their nuclear installations and facilities, under an agreement that prohibits two nations from attacking each other's atomic facilities, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"India and Pakistan today exchanged, through diplomatic channels, simultaneously at New Delhi and Islamabad, the list of Nuclear Installations and facilities, covered under the Agreement on the prohibition of Attack against Nuclear Installation and Facilities between India and Pakistan," the MEA said.

It is the 34th consecutive exchange of such lists between India and Pakistan, the first one having taken place on January 1, 1992.

According to MEA, the agreement between India and Pakistan was signed on December 31, 1988 and entered into force on January 27, 1991.

"The Agreement, which was signed on 31 December 1988 and entered into force on 27 January 1991 provides, inter alia, that India and Pakistan inform each other of the nuclear installations and facilities to be covered under the Agreement on the first of January of every calendar year," it said.

