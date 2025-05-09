India-Pakistan Tension Escalates As Explosion Reported Close to PM Shehbaz Sharif and Asim Munir's Homes In Islamabad

Multiple explosions have rocked Lahore, Pakistan, particularly near Walton Airport and the city's cantonment area. In Islamabad, loud blasts were reported near the residences of Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir. These incidents come amid heightened tensions following India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Authorities are currently investigating the explosions as the situation remains tense.

In the early hours of May 7, India launched a coordinated strike using long-range precision weapons, targeting and destroying nine locations in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and deep within Pakistan in an operation codenamed 'Sindoor'.

Sources indicate that over 100 terrorists were killed in the series of precision strikes carried out early on Wednesday.

The operation, which is aimed at avenging the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, is still ongoing, making it difficult to determine the exact number of casualties among the terrorists at this point.

During the night of May 7-8, the Indian Armed Forces also thwarted Pakistan’s large-scale missile and drone assault on multiple Indian military bases across Northern and Western India. Additionally, India successfully neutralized an air defense system located in Lahore.