India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate: PAK Launches Drone and Missile Strikes After Operation Sindoor, IND Retaliates

Pakistan attempts late last night and early this morning to escalate tension with India by targeting military installations in 15 cities in the northern and western parts of the country - including Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Gujarat - have been negated, the government said Thursday. Sources told news agency ANI HARPY drones were used by India to destroy Pak air defences, while India then used the Russian-made S-400 defence system to shoot down missiles aimed at its cities.



Pakistani Offensive Attempt (Night of 07–08 May 2025):

Pakistan launched drones and missiles targeting 15 Indian military locations in Northern and Western India.

Targeted areas included: Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Amritsar, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Adampur, Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Nal, Phalodi, Uttarlai, and Bhuj.

These threats were successfully neutralised by Indian Air Force S-400 Sudarshan Chakra air defence missile systems.



2. Indian Retaliation (Morning of 08 May 2025):

India responded by targeting Air Defence Radars and systems in multiple locations inside Pakistan. A key Air Defence system in Lahore was neutralised.

3. Strategic Strike Details:

India's retaliation involved the use of Israeli-made 'HAROP': Drone

Pakistani HQ-9 missile defence systems (Chinese origin) were hit and effectively destroyed.

This strike has crippled Pakistan’s air defence capabilities in Lahore.

Operation Sindoor

The retaliation followed Operation Sindoor, an Indian military operation against terror camps in Pakistan.

Operation Sindoor was conducted in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow group of Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) had claimed responsibility for the killings.

The strikes were on facilities in Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Sialkot, Barnala and Bahawalpur that were instrumental in the infiltration of Lashkar, Hizbul and JeM terrorists into India.