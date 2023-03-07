India playing very significant leadership role with G20 Presidency: Argentina envoy

Hugo Javier Gobbi, Argentina's Ambassador to India, has said that India with its G20 Presidency has been playing a significant leadership role in putting forward the Global South agenda.

He made the remarks as he took part in the Holi Mahotsav 2023 hosted by Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi in Delhi on Monday.

Diplomats from Greece and Argentina took part in the Holi Mahotsav 2023 hosted by Lekhi in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Hugo Javier Gobbi, Argentina's Ambassador to India, called it a beautiful event and expressed happiness to celebrate the festival. He further said that Argentina supports India's G20 Presidency.

"It is a beautiful event and we are very happy to celebrate it with you. On the G20, India is playing a very significant leadership role, putting forward the Global South agenda. Argentina supports Indian presidency very much," Hugo Javier Gobbi said.

Dimitrios Ioannou, Ambassador of Greece to India, said that it was his first experience of celebrating Holi and called it a wonderful celebration.

Speaking to ANI, Dimitrios Ioannou said, "This is my first year in India and this is my first experience for the celebration of Holi. I find to be it a wonderful celebration. I wish Indian people to have joy in their lives."

Responding to a question regarding India's G20 Presidency, he said, "It's a very ambitious presidency. I am sure that they will achieve their goals."

The video of foreign delegates playing Holi has gone viral on social media. Delegates from many countries took part in Holi Mahotsav 2023 organised by the Ministry of External Affairs. Foreign diplomats were seen dancing to Bollywood songs in the programme.

At the event, Meenakashi Lekhi said that the G20 is on and everybody is looking upto India for solutions to some tough problems. She further said, "Holi is the victory of good over evil and that is the message for today as well." Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Lekhi took to her Twitter handle to share pictures of the celebration. "Happy to celebrate the festival of colours with the Diplomatic Corps today at Holi Mahotsav 2023 in New Delhi. The cultural programme showcased the festivities and cultural heritage of India & gave an insight into the diverse holi celebrations from around the country," she wrote in the tweet.

Brendan Ward, Ireland's Ambassador to India said, " Holi is one of the most famous of many festivals of India. It is celebrated around the world. It is a popular festival now in Ireland, especially among the Indian students at the university. In the context of India's G20 Presidency, it is an opportunity for India to showcase its culture in the wider world."

Diana Mickeviceine, Lithuania's Ambassador to India said, "I think it is going to be a very loud celebration and this year with G20 Presidency it becomes even louder because the whole world is following India. We certainly wish for it to be a successful Presidency."

"The times are difficult we are affected by the developments in Europe and by Russia's war. So, we look forward to India's wisdom and India's traditional way of saying truth and addressing the issue at its core. We stand with India, we support India," she added.

Freddy Svane, Denmark's Ambassador to India said, "It is the most colourful and joyful of all festivals in India. It's about colour, and joy, it's about overcoming evil."

Svane further stated, "The Indian G20 Presidency is the first of its kind for India and India is taking the G20 Presidency, some steps ahead because it is also about showing what India culturally and as a nation can offer to this world. So, it's not just about Make in India but about Make India and G20 is a fantastic opportunity for India. India is a game-changer and a pacesetter for other nations."

Adam Burakowski, Poland's Ambassador to India said, "We always celebrate with our family. It is a festival of colours, joy and all the positive things. We follow the works of India's G20 Presidency. We see India is growing all over the world and G20 is one of the signs about India's growth."

Eliska Zigova, Czech Ambassador to India said that it was her first Holi and that it is a very colourful and joyful festival. Zigova added, "It is important to keep culture and tradition alive. Regarding G20 Presidency I congratulate India and for the events that happened."

( With inputs from ANI )

