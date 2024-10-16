India provides quality education at a fraction of cost of Western institutions: President Murmu

Algiers [Algeria], October 16 : India provides quality education at a "fraction of the cost of Western institutions" to ever increasing number of students from Africa, including from Algeria, President Droupadi Murmu said.

She said this on Tuesday while being conferred an Honorary Doctorate in Political Science by the Scientific and Technological Hub, Martyr Ihaddaden Abdelhafid University of Algeria, recognising her steadfast advocacy for science and knowledge across all social groups in India.

This recognition, which honours President Murmu's role in promoting educational access and empowerment, was met with gratitude by the President, who expressed that the honour was "for India more than for her as an individual."

During her visit to Algeria as part of her three-nation tour, President Murmu emphasised India's role in providing quality education at an accessible cost, particularly to students from Africa, including Algeria.

She noted, "India provides quality education at a fraction of the cost of Western institutions to ever increasing number of students from Africa, including from Algeria." The President also highlighted various scholarships and fellowships that India offers to African students, inviting Algeria's educational institutions, government departments, and youth to take advantage of these opportunities.

President Murmu took the opportunity to reflect on the historical bond between India and Algeria, dating back to Algeria's liberation struggle.

She recalled how India supported Algeria's fight for independence at the United Nations and other international forums. She said, "India-Algeria relations date back to the days of the Algerian liberation struggle against the colonising regime, when India advocated the cause of Algerian independence at the United Nations and other international forums."

The President expressed optimism about the future of bilateral relations, stating, "The current developments are a good beginning. Our relations are a long way from reaching their potential, which can be achieved by the hard-working young people of our two nations. I am convinced of the power of the youth of this country and truly believe in their capabilities to take Algeria on a path of glorious development."

As President Murmu's three nation visit of Algeria, Mauritania and Malawi comes to a close, she will depart from Malawi on October 19, leaving behind renewed hope for deeper collaboration and engagement between the four countries in the coming years.

