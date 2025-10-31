India pushes for "collaborative approch rather than extractive" with Africa on critical minerals

New Delhi [India], October 31 : As global powers race to secure Africa's vast reserves of critical minerals, India is positioning itself as a partner committed to fair, inclusive, and sustainable growth across the continent, IOL reported.

At the 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave, Sevala Naik Mude, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, emphasised India's collaborative approach, rather than extracting Africa's critical minerals, which are vital for the global clean energy transition.

He stressed that Africa's mineral wealth "belongs first and foremost to Africa," and India's focus is on partnership, not extraction.

Mude said that India-Africa relations have grown steadily over the past two decades, with trade rising from USD30-35 billion in 2010-11 to over $100 billion today. India has also emerged as the fifth-largest investor in Africa, with investments exceeding $80 billion across various sectors, including manufacturing, services, and value-added activities.

He highlighted that Indian businesses are generating local employment by setting up industries in countries like Nigeria, Mozambique, Morocco, Tunisia, and South Africa. "Indian companies are moving beyond exploration to establish industries that contribute to sustainable growth," Mude said.

Emphasising the need for shared prosperity, Mude said the real opportunity lies in joint exploration, joint production, and local value addition within Africa. "Simply extracting and exporting minerals is not enough. What we must pursue together is a model where Africa's mineral wealth becomes industrial strength," he said.

India's Duty-Free Tariff Preference Scheme, which extends preferential access for African exports, is part of this vision. Mude urged both regions to focus on joint ventures, local processing facilities, and manufacturing partnerships that create long-term economic value, as per IOL news.

Mude also called for deeper cooperation in training, capacity building, and technology transfer. "By sharing best practices, aligning policies, building industries, and developing skills, we can harness Africa's critical minerals not just for profit, but for a sustainable and inclusive future," he said.

The 20th CII India-Africa Business Conclave was held from August 27 to 29, 2025, at the Taj Palace hotel in New Delhi, India.

Organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, the conclave served as a major platform for dialogue and partnership between India and African nations.

