India ramps up humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu

Colombo, Dec 2 As part of India’s continued humanitarian support to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah, an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter on Tuesday delivered essential relief supplies to Poramadulla in Kandy district and airlifted personnel from Nuwara Eliya district to support ongoing response operations.

“Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, Indian Air Force IFC 1885 flew essential relief to Poramadulla and transported personnel from Nuwara Eliya to support ongoing response efforts — strengthening ground capabilities where help is needed most,” the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

Additionally, the IAF helicopters also carried out multiple evacuations in Sri Lanka. It airlifted a cardiac patient from Irunguwatta and rescued a pregnant woman with children from Kotmale, transporting them safely to Colombo. The helicopter further delivered essential supplies to Mandaram Nuwara, supporting ongoing relief efforts on the ground.

Continuing with its relief operations in the island nation, the IAF transported 2,000 kg of essential supplies to Mandaram Nuwara, evacuated 17 people, including a heart patient from Irunguwatta to Matale, and rescued 24 people, including a pregnant woman and 5 children from Kotmale, bringing them safely to Colombo

"An IAF C-17 transport aircraft with a self-contained, modular field hospital, over 70 medical & support personnel, and vehicles, landed in Colombo. India continues to aid Sri Lanka efforts at flood relief," External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar posted on X.

IAF's C-17 Globemaster also airlifted a Para Field Hospital with equipment and 73 medical personnel from Agra, landing in Colombo at 5.45 PM IST Tuesday to support relief efforts.

At the same time, IAF Mi-17 helicopters continued operations, airlifting more than eight tonnes of relief material and evacuating 65 survivors, including foreign nationals, critically ill patients and a pregnant woman.

According to the Indian High Commission in Colombo, India dispatched two rapidly deployable Field Hospitals urgently required in Sri Lanka along with 70 personnel, providing healthcare support to disaster-affected areas.

Meanwhile, the death toll from severe weather triggered by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka has risen to 410, local media reported on Tuesday, citing the Disaster Management Centre (DMC). According to the latest update, 1.4 million people from 407,594 families have been affected in Sri Lanka as the island nation continues to experience floods, landslides and severe weather conditions.

India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, reviewed the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue operations at Sedawatta near Colombo on Tuesday.

"High Commissioner Santosh Jha reviewed the NDRF rescue operations happening at Sedawatta near Colombo, today. NDRF teams are going door-to-door for evacuation and distribution of essentials relief to inundated areas around Nadeegama, on the banks of Kelani river, at this site. HC also interacted with some locals in the area. Some areas at this site are under 6 to 8 feet of water," the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka posted on X.

