India re-elected to IMO Council for 2026-27; MEA hails global trust in country's maritime vision

New Delhi [India], November 28 : The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has once again elected India to its Council for the 2026-27 term, in recognition of the country's sustained commitment to sustainable shipping, maritime security and South-South cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

In a post on X, the ministry said that India's reelection and its continued presence since the IMO's inception, underscoring global support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Vision MAHASAGAR.

"India has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation Council for 2026-27, in recognition of its commitment to sustainable shipping, maritime security and South-South cooperation. India's re-election & continuous presence since the IMO was set up, also echoes global interest in Vision MAHASAGAR announced by PM Narendra Modi. We thank our partners for reposing their trust in India and we pledge to continue to serve with full commitment," the MEA post stated.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is the United Nations' specialised agency tasked with ensuring the safety and security of global shipping, as well as preventing marine and atmospheric pollution from vessels. Its initiatives also directly advance the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The IMO was established by a convention adopted in 1948 and met for the first time in 1959. It was initially called the Intergovernmental Maritime Consultative Organisation (IMCO) and was renamed IMO in 1982.

Ten years after India's SAGAR vision, which was the guiding force behind India's active regional role, aiming to bring stability and inclusive growth across the Indo-Pacific, PM Modi in March 2025 announced the Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across RegionsMAHASAGARdoctrine during his visit to Mauritius, which expands on SAGAR's goals.

Based on India's Neighbourhood First policy and the MAHASAGAR outlook, the country continues to act as a first responder in crises and a net security provider in the region.

MAHASAGAR marks a strategic evolution from a regional focus on the Indian Ocean to a global maritime vision, with particular emphasis on the global south.

