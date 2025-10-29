India reaffirms commitment to accessible and technology driven justice at SCO Justice Ministers' Meeting

New Delhi [India], October 29 : Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal represented India at the Twelfth Session of the Justice Ministers' Meeting (JMM) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Member States, held through video conferencing.

The meeting brought together Justice Ministers from all SCO Member States to deliberate on strengthening cooperation in the legal sphere, promoting Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanisms, and enhancing digitisation within justice systems.

Addressing the session, Meghwal underlined that under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has embarked upon a comprehensive transformation of its justice system. He said the government is pursuing the goal of accessible, inclusive, and technology-driven justice, in line with the nation's broader vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Highlighting India's efforts to ensure affordable access to justice, the Minister noted that the government has introduced several initiatives aimed at empowering citizens and improving legal infrastructure.

He cited the launch of E-Lok Adalat as a significant innovation combining technology and ADR tools to resolve disputes efficiently, transparently, and at minimal cost.

Meghwal also emphasised that the government is giving high priority to ADR mechanisms and to the framing of business-facilitating laws and rules, including reforms under the Commercial Courts Act and the Arbitration and Conciliation Laws, which aim to make India a global hub for business and investment.

The Minister encouraged SCO Member States to use the Justice Ministers' Forum as a platform to exchange ideas, experiences, and best practices, and to broaden the scope of collaborative initiatives under the SCO framework.

He reiterated India's commitment to legal cooperation, capacity building, and the development of efficient dispute resolution frameworks across the region.

The Twelfth Session, hosted by Russia, was attended by the Ministers of Justice from Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, along with the Deputy Secretary General of the SCO, Khan Soheil. The deliberations focused on enhancing mutual exchange of legal information, promoting digital transformation in the justice sector, and improving coordination on legal reforms among the member nations.

The participants recognised the importance of digitisation of judicial and legal processes, acknowledging that improved digital tools are essential for making justice systems faster and more transparent. They also agreed on the need for greater cooperation in ADR mechanisms, capacity building, and policy harmonisation to meet contemporary legal challenges.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a Joint Statement was adopted, affirming the commitment of the Member States to continue cooperation in accordance with the principles of the SCO Charter, the Treaty on Long-Term Good Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation, and the SCO Development Strategy until 2035. The Member States resolved to strengthen collaboration in the legal sphere, organize joint conferences, seminars, and forums, and deepen partnerships in justice administration and law reforms.

The Indian delegation to the meeting included Anju Rathi Rana, Law Secretary; Alok A Dimri, Additional Secretary (SCO), Ministry of External Affairs; Japan Babu, Joint Secretary and Legal Adviser; SK Jain, Director-cum-Chief Forensic Scientist, Directorate of Forensic Science Services; Renu Sinha, Joint Secretary and Legislative Counsel; Monika Rani, Director, Department of Justice; and Amit Jakhmola, Consultant, Ministry of External Affairs.

