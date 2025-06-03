India reaffirms commitment to space, digital tech and sustainability at BRICS meet

Brasilia, June 3 India has reaffirmed its commitment to long-standing diplomatic ties with the BRICS nations during a multilateral meeting of communications ministers in Brazil.

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani, representing India at the 11th BRICS Communication Ministers' Meeting in Brazil, highlighted pioneering Digital Public Infrastructure -- from Aadhaar to UPI, which is now a global model for inclusive tech-led growth.

He shared India's progress on four pillars -- Universal and Meaningful Connectivity, Space and Environmental Sustainability, and Digital Ecosystems -- under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the meeting in Brasilia on Monday.

BRICS members include 11 nations -- Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Egypt, Africa, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Iran, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia.

"Productive bilateral talks with Brazil towards strengthening digital ties for a smarter, secure future. Discussed India's strides in indigenous 4G/5G development, and domestic manufacturing and explored cooperation in 6G, Quantum Tech and Satcom. Also, discussed Brazil's 6GHz trials and satcom needs, telecom security and global DPI cooperation," Pemmasani posted on X on Tuesday.

He also held a constructive interaction with the South African counterpart on the sidelines of the BRICS Communication Ministers' meeting, appreciating their continued support at global forums.

They discussed deeper cooperation in areas such as skill development to bridge the digital divide, digital banking, including UPI-based cashless payment systems, and digital public infrastructure.

Both sides explored the potential for greater collaboration at multilateral platforms and assured every possible support to strengthen our digital partnership.

Speaking to IANS, the MoS said, "The meeting was quite successful. Around 10 countries participated in the process, with each sharing their experiences and learning from one another. Overall, when compared to other nations, India has done an exceptional job, whether in expanding 4G and 5G connectivity, laying fibre optics, preventing telecom fraud or implementing satellite reforms. People listened and appreciated India's progressive and dynamic nature of doing things."

The BRICS Communications Ministers met in Brasilia under the Chair of Brazil on June 2, and conducted discussions on universal and meaningful connectivity, space sustainability, environmental sustainability, and digital ecosystems with the vision to further strengthen the cooperation in delivering an open, enabling, inclusive, interconnected, innovation-driven, development-oriented equitable and sustainable digital future for all.

Meanwhile, an all-party parliamentary delegation from India, led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, earlier arrived in Brazil as part of the government's ongoing diplomatic outreach under Operation Sindoor to consolidate global support against cross-border terrorism and to present India's zero-tolerance stance on terror.

Addressing a question on the Indian delegation led by Tharoor, the Pemmasani, speaking to IANS, appreciated the delegation for presenting India's truth in front of the world under the innovative initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi.

"He (Shashi Tharoor) is obviously a very experienced individual with extensive international exposure in handling such matters. I believe he and his team are doing a commendable job in presenting India's perspective and truth to the rest of the world and they have been quite successful. For instance, just yesterday, they were able to influence a change in Colombia's position. It's a very interesting and innovative initiative by PM Modi, and it is clearly delivering results," said Pemmasani.

