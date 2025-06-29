India refutes reports in Indonesia on loss of fighter jets during Operation Sindoor

Jakarta [Indonesia], June 29 : India has refuted reports regarding a presentation made by the Defence Attache at a seminar in Indonesia over the fighter jets allegedly lost during Operation Sindoor, saying that the remarks were "taken out of context" and are "misrepresenting the intention and thrust" of the presentation.

"We have seen media reports regarding a presentation made by the Defence Attache at a Seminar. His remarks have been quoted out of context and the media reports are a mis-representation of the intention and thrust of the presentation made by the speaker," the Indian Embassy in Indonesia said in a statement on Sunday.

"The presentation conveyed that the Indian Armed Forces serve under civilian political leadership unlike some other countries in our neighbourhood. It was also explained that the objective of Operation Sindoor was to target terrorist infrastructure and the Indian response was non-escalatory," it added.

Earlier in May, Reuters released an article citing Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan's statement on India's military superiority over Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

The CDS admitted during the interview that the Armed Forces had suffered losses in the initial stages of the operation but then struck with impunity at Pakistan's bases.

"So what I can say is, on May 7 and the initial stages, there were losses, but the numbers and that's not important. What was important is why did these losses occur, and what will we do after that? So we rectified the tactics and then went back on seventh, eighth and 10th, and 10th in large numbers, to hit their bases deep inside Pakistan, penetrated all their defences with impunity, with scattered opposition strikes," Gen Chauhan was quoted as saying by Reuters.

India decisively asserted its military superiority over Pakistan during last month's brief but intense conflict, with its aerial strikes penetrating deep into Pakistani territory and delivering pinpoint blows to critical enemy infrastructure such as radar systems, control units, and airbases, a Reuters report citing CDS statement, underlining how New Delhi's military superiority during "Operation Sindoor" forced Islamabad to tuck its tail.

During Operation Sindoor, India demonstrated that large-scale counter-terror operations could be carried out with surgical precision, even against a nuclear-armed adversary, without triggering significant escalation.

