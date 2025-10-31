"India reiterates continued support for the ICJ and upholding rule of law," says BJP MP Saumitra Khan at UNGA

New York [US], October 31 : India reaffirmed its commitment to international law and environmental obligations, with BJP MP Saumitra Khan emphasising the country's continued support for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and its role in upholding the rule of law, during his address at the United Nations General Assembly on the Report of the ICJ.

Addressing the General Assembly, Saumitra Khan said, "India reiterates its continued support for the International Court of Justice and recognizes the vital significance that the international community accords to its work in upholding the rule of law."

He also expressed appreciation to Judge Iwasawa Yuji of Japan, President of the International Court of Justice, for his "thorough and insightful presentation" of the Court's report as outlined in document A/80/4, and extended best wishes for his presidency.

Highlighting the role of the ICJ, Khan noted, "The International Court of Justice, as the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, possesses a unique and unparalleled capacity to address the complexities involved in international legal disputes. Entrusted with the vital mandate of adjudicating legal conflicts between sovereign States and upholding the rule of law in global affairs, the Court has consistently demonstrated its commitment to delivering fair and equitable outcomes."

He said that the growing number of cases before the Court "reflects the growing confidence of the international community in its impartiality and expertise," adding that it is "now increasingly tasked with resolving intricate legal questions arising from diverse regions across the world."

Emphasising the importance of the ICJ's jurisdiction, Khan stated, "It is noteworthy that 74 States Parties to the ICJ Statute have issued declarations, some with reservations, accepting the Court's compulsory jurisdiction as outlined in Article 36, paragraphs 2 and 5, of the Statute. Furthermore, over 30 bilateral and multilateral treaties and conventions confer jurisdiction upon the ICJ to adjudicate a wide range of inter-State disputes."

He underlined that over the past seventy-six years, the ICJ has adjudicated cases "related to sovereignty over territories, navigation rights, nationality, asylum, expropriation, the law of the sea and land and maritime boundaries," adding that "its judgements have played an important role in the progressive development and codification of international law."

On recent ICJ rulings, Khan said, "During the reporting period, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) issued several landmark rulings, addressing diverse legal matters relating to environmental conservation and the prevention of genocide."

He added that the Court is "actively engaged in adjudicating a wide spectrum of cases, including land and maritime delimitation, sovereignty over islands, racial discrimination, jurisdictional immunities of states, restitution of property seized in criminal proceedings, enforcement of the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment, fulfillment of international obligations, prosecution of genocide, and the smuggling of migrants."

Referring to the Court's Advisory Opinion on Climate Change, he said, "The Court affirmed that States bear a legal obligation under international law to safeguard the climate system from the adverse effects of anthropogenic greenhouse gas emissions."

He added that "India has engaged constructively in the advisory proceedings on climate change, underscoring the centrality of the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities (CBDR-RC). While strongly supporting ambitious climate action, India emphasized that the existing United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, its Kyoto Protocol and its Paris Agreement constitute the existing legal framework and that developed countries must first fulfill their commitments regarding climate finance and technology transfer."

Khan stated that these developments "reaffirm the indispensable role of the Court and international law in addressing complex challenges of an increasingly interdependent world, where economic, social, and developmental concerns are of critical importance."

He further noted, "The foregoing underscores the esteem and pivotal role accorded to the International Court of Justice within the framework of the United Nations. This distinguished status is exclusive to the ICJ and has not been conferred upon any other judicial body established since 1945."

Highlighting internal reforms, he said, "As highlighted in its Report, the International Court of Justice is undertaking a series of measures to enhance the efficiency of its Registry. Particular emphasis was placed on enhancing coordination among the various departments and divisions of the Registry. To this end, the Court adopted and reviewed in 2025 a set of guidelines governing the organization of work between the Registrar and the Deputy Registrar, aimed at improving efficiency in the management and coordination of Registry operations."

He added that preparations are underway "to update the Court's exhibition in anticipation of its eightieth anniversary, to be commemorated in April 2026."

Khan further noted, "The Court's docket increasingly comprises fact-intensive matters, presenting novel procedural challenges. In this context, the Court's request for dedicated legal support for each of its members is both justified and urgent, as it is essential for enabling the Court to effectively discharge its responsibilities as the principal judicial organ of the United Nations."

