India rejects "misleading propaganda" in Dhaka on protest outside Bangladesh High Commission over Hindu youth lynching

New Delhi [India], December 21 : India on Sunday dismissed "misleading propaganda" in sections of the Bangladeshi media over a demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi against the "horrendous killing" of Hindu youth, and said the protest was brief and posed no security threat.

MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal's statement comes amid heightened regional tensions following the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh, which has triggered international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

"We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh," Jaiswal said.

The spokesperson emphasised that at no point was the security of the diplomatic mission compromised.

"There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see," he added.

Reaffirming India's commitment to international protocols, the MEA emphasised its obligation to protect foreign diplomats and their missions.

"India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention," Jaiswal stated.

The MEA also expressed its alarm regarding the treatment of minorities in the neighbouring country.

"India continues to keep a close watch on the evolving situation in Bangladesh. Our officials remain in touch with the Bangladesh authorities and have conveyed to them our strong concerns at the attacks on minorities," the statement continued.

The MEA concluded," We have also urged that the perpetrators of the barbaric killing of Das be brought to justice."

Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18. The incident sparked widespread outrage and condemnation.

