India relatively bright spot in global economy: IMF official

Published: January 6, 2023

New Delhi, Jan 6 India on Friday was described as a "relative bright spot" in global economy by an IMF official.

IMF's deputy managing director Antoinette Sayeh said during a conference organised by the organisation that Indian economy is making significant progress on structural reforms agenda.

She further noted that India's macroeconomic policies are responding to global headwinds, while monetary policy is addressing high inflation and fiscal policy measures are sound.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who was also present in the conference, had earlier said that curbing inflation would be one of the key challenges for South Asian nations.

