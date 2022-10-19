India remains steadfast in supporting people of Mali in seeking peace

India on Tuesday reiterated its steadfast support to the people of Mali in their quest for seeking enduring peace, security and development.

Speaking at a meeting on Mali, India's Deputy Permanent Representative at the UNSC, R Ravindra said, "India remains steadfast in supporting the people of Mali in their quest for seeking enduring peace, security and development."

India also condemned attacks on UN peacekeeping forces and called upon Malian authorities to bring the perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice and establish accountability of crimes against UN Peacekeepers.

"India expresses its deepest condolences to the bereaved families of four peacekeepers from Chad, who lost their lives in IED attack three-days back. We also express our deepest condolences to the families of peacekeepers from other Troop/Police Contributing Country (TCC's) that is Egypt, Guinea and Jordan, who lost their lives in the recent months," said the Indian envoy.

Ravindra also lauded the ongoing efforts to expedite the transition process in Mali that has made significant progress in the recent months as mentioned in the SG's report.

"The Malian authorities and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have agreed on the transition timeframe - the electrol law has been adopted, the election management authority has been established and the process of drafting new constitution has begun. We welcome these positive developments. We believe these measures provide a solid foundation for the transition process and for the restoration of civilian order at the end of transition period in 2024," said Ravindra.

He also appreciated the steadfast engagement of ECOWAS in Mali.

"The implementation of 2015 Peace and Reconciliation Agreement is fundamental for lasting peace in Northern Mali. In this regard, we welcome the high-level meeting held in August and Agreement Monitoring Committee session held earlier this month. These meeting has brought together the signatory moments and transitional authorities," said the Indian envoy.

"A decision on integration of ex-combatants in two phases, if implemented in a timely manner should positively contribute to peace and stability in Northern Mali. In addition, the extension of state authorities, particularly civilian and security apparatus should be given priority, given the worsening security situation," he added.

Speaking about increase in terror attacks in the region, he highlighted elaborated and detailed report by Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Mali (SRSG), El Ghassim Wane in his presentation.

"Terrorist groups, such as Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (JNIM) and Islamic State of Greater Sahara, who have indoctrinated with terrorist ideologies of Al-Qaida and ISIL have continued to gain ground in Mali. While, Mali defence and security forces have been deployed in the north, it has not been able to stop these terror groups from expanding to the west and south of Mali, including to urban centres - reprisal attacks have increased in the recent months targeting civilian population as well," said Ravindra.

He further advised that the counter-terror operations conducted by countries in the region should be coordinated to enhance its effectiveness.

"This is a dangerous escalation and cannot be ignored. The challenge of terrorism in Mali needs to be accorded high priority and treated with the same level of urgency as other global hotspots that face the scourage of international terrorism. In this regard, the counter-terror operations conducted by countries in the region should be coordinated to enhance its effectiveness," said Ravindra.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor