India responding to global challenges by pressing for diplomacy to address conflicts: EAM Jaishankar

Jakarta [Indonesia], July 14 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday said India is responding to global challenges by pressing for diplomacy to address conflicts; promoting global cooperation and delegitimisation to counter terrorism; and advocating expanded resource access to help the Global South.

The EAM was speaking at the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta on Friday.

“Spoke at the ARF Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta this afternoon. Underlined that India is responding to global challenges by pressing for diplomacy to address conflicts, promoting global cooperation and delegitimisation to counter-terrorism, contributing to the diversification of supply chains for economic resilience and advocating expanded resource access to help the Global South,” EAM Jaishankar tweeted on Friday.

The EAM’s speech focused on maritime matters. He stressed on the primacy of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982 and support for ASEAN’s position that it is the basis for determining entitlements. “We are concerned about activities undermining peace and stability. Any Code of Conduct must not prejudice the rights and interests of third parties,” the EAM said.

On Myanmar, the EAM conveyed that India will take into account the views of ASEAN, advance the projects of India-ASEAN connectivity, and ensure stability and security in our border areas.

On terrorism, Jaishankar emphasized that ARF members must adopt a uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach. This includes dismantling sanctuaries and financing networks and countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism.

The EAM applauded Indonesia’s leadership in ensuring a strong and united commemoration forum statement.

The Twenty-Sixth ASEAN Ministerial Meeting and Post Ministerial Conference, which were held in Singapore on July 23-25, 1993, agreed to establish the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF). The inaugural meeting of the ARF was held in Bangkok on July 25, 1994, as per ARF’s official website.

The ASEAN Regional Forum aims to foster constructive dialogue and consultation on political and security issues of common interest and concern and make contributions to efforts towards confidence-building and preventive diplomacy in the Asia-Pacific region.

The EAM is on a six-day visit to Indonesia and Thailand since July 12 and his overseas engagements in these two countries will culminate on July 18.

Jaishankar on Friday met Indonesian President Joko Widodo and affirmed his support to the latter for the chairship of the East Asia summit.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote: "Honored to meet President @jokowi. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM @narendramodi. India supports Indonesia’s chairship of the East Asia summit."

At the 13th EAS Foreign Ministers Meeting, Jaishankar conveyed that EAS must be committed to a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific, with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"India firmly supports the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and its implementation through EAS. There is great synergy between the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) proposed by India and AOIP," the EAM tweeted.

"Quad will always complement ASEAN and ASEAN-led mechanisms. AOIP contributes to the vision of the Quad. India affirms ASEAN centrality in the Indo-Pacific and advocates the strengthening of the EAS," he added.

At the opening session of the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference in Jakarta on Thursday, the EAM said: "ASEAN is a crucial pillar of India's Act East policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific. A strong and unified ASEAN plays an important role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific. India firmly supports ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific."

On the sidelines of the ASEAN events in Jakarta, Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart on Thursday and discussed issues regarding the regional and international agendas, including interaction within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS.

Taking to Twitter, the EAM posted, "Met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta today. Discussed bilateral economic issues, as also matters pertaining to the Ukraine conflict."

The Russian Foreign Ministry also tweeted about the meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov on Thursday.

The EAM also met British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and discussed the concerns related to the security of Indian diplomats.

