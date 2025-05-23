"India retaliates with restraint...": All-party delegation led by Shrikant Shinde reiterates country's 'zero-tolerance' stance on terror

Dubai [UAE], May 23 : Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, leading a high-level all-party delegation, reiterated India's 'zero-tolerance' stance on terrorism and said that the country is one that retaliates with restraint.

The MP said that if required, India will take stern actions against terrorism and said that the message saying "terror and trade and water and blood cannot flow together" stands apt for times like these.

Addressing the press, Shrikant Shinde said, "Our message is very clear that we won't tolerate terrorism, and if times demand, we will take even stricter steps against terrorism. Terror and trade cannot go together, water and blood cannot flow together - this is an apt message. It is only when Pakistan stops terrorism that we can initiate talks. We are the country that retaliates with restraint."

Shinde also expressed gratitude to the UAE for a firm stand on terrorism and said, "We thank the UAE. The UAE stood with us with all firmness. They have supported us. They have told us a few things that we cannot share in public forumsthe kind of hatred they have against terrorists and terrorism. We will continue our fight against terrorism."

Earlier in the day, Shinde condemned the brutal attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, describing it as a "clear-cut message to humanity" to unite and fight terrorism.

He called for international solidarity in the aftermath of the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians.

He urged everybody to unite against terrorism and said nations like the US, UK, and others that have also been victims of terror to come together.

"This is the time for all the nations to unite and fight the battle against terrorism. This terrorism is not only restricted to India, but the UAE has also suffered. The US has also suffered. London has also suffered. There is not a single nation that has not suffered the brunt of terrorism. This is the message we are carrying and giving it to the whole world to unite and fight against terrorism," he said.

He also added, "In the days to come, if some mean acts are committed by Pakistan, our country and the armed forces will give a firm response, the way we did in Operation Sindoor. From tomorrow onwards, we will be in different African countries, where we will continue our efforts against terrorism."

Shinde delivered a strong message regarding India's firm stance against terrorism and emphasised that while India has always initiated dialogue, including gestures like the Lahore Declaration and Prime Ministerial visits to Pakistan, the response has often come in the form of terrorist attacks.

He highlighted India's growing global profile, noting that it is the world's fifth-largest economy and will soon become the third, after the United States and China. He urged the international community to stand with India in its policy of zero tolerance for terrorism.

