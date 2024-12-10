India-Russia friendship "higher than highest mountain, deeper than deepest ocean": Rajnath Singh tells President Putin

Moscow [Russia], December 10 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin on Tuesday, during which both leaders expressed that India-Russia partnership holds immense potential and combined efforts will pave way for remarkable outcomes.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 21st session of the India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC).

"Rajnath Singh discussed various issues of bilateral defence cooperation. Both leaders expressed that partnership between both countries holds immense potential and combined efforts will pave way for remarkable outcomes," the Ministry of Defence stated.

During the meeting, Rajnath Singh conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's warm greetings to President Putin.

Stressing on the deep and enduring nature of the India-Russia relationship, the Defence Minister stated, "Friendship between our countries is higher than the highest mountain and deeper than the deepest ocean."

He further added that India has always stood by its Russian friends and will continue to do so in the future. Both leaders highlighted the immense potential of the partnership, affirming that their combined efforts will lead to remarkable outcomes in defence cooperation.

The meeting took place in the context of ongoing discussions at the IRIGC-M&MTC, where both sides reviewed the full range of bilateral defence ties.

Singh expressed his gratitude for the warm hospitality extended by the Russian government and its commitment to strengthening the relationship. "We are delighted to be joining you all at the 21st India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission at the Military and Military Technical Corporation in Moscow," he remarked. He also extended his appreciation for the well-organised arrangements and thoughtful gifts presented to the Indian delegation, recognising the meticulous efforts put in by his team for the success of the visit.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh, held the 21st meeting of India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission with his Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov, during which he discussed ways to deepen cooperation and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening close contacts with Russia.

"Had a very productive IRIGC-M&MTC meeting with my Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov in Moscow. Reviewing the full range of bilateral defence ties, we discussed ways to deepen cooperation between both the countries. We are committed to further strengthen India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership," Singh stated in a post on X.

Had a very productive IRIGC-M&MTC meeting with my Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov in Moscow. Reviewing the full range of bilateral defence ties, we discussed ways to deepen cooperation between both the countries. We are committed to further strengthen India-Russia Special and… pic.twitter.com/vmFcWXE4YJ— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 10, 2024

The Defence Minister called for further collaboration to consolidate and deepen the defence aspects of the countries' and emphasised on further deepening the interaction between both nations despite "geopolitical challenges and great pressure."

"Despite geopolitical challenges and great pressure on India, both in public and in private, India has made a conscious decision that the country will not only continue close contacts with Russia but will also deepen and expand our interaction. We will always be with our Russian colleagues," Singh said as quoted by Russian Defence Ministry.

"We strive to work together in order to consolidate and deepen the defence sphere of our particularly privileged strategic partnership," it added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor