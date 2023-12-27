India, Russia have lived up to responsibilities of "special, priviliged strategic partnership": Jaishankar

Moscow [Russia], December 27 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the relationship between India and Russia have been "very strong and steady" and stressed that the two nations have lived up to the responsibilities of a "special and priviliged strategic partnership."

In his opening remarks at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar said, "Our relationship has been very strong, very steady and I think we have lived up to the responsibilities of a special and priviliged strategic partnership."

Noting that it is his seventh meeting with Lavrov, Jaishankar said, "I am told this year we have already met six times I believe. I learnt this is our seventh meeting a part of it is ofcourse the G20, the SEO, the ASEAN, BRICS formats have today allowed many more and many regular contacts and our leaders - Prime Minister Modi and President Putin have also been in frequent contact."

Jaishankar said India and Russia have seen different expressions of cooperation in 2023. He also spoke about India's presence at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum and the Far Eastern Economic Forum.

EAM Jaishankar said, "We have seen different expressions of our cooperation this year, some of which you have noted. I would also mention our presence at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, at the Far Eastern Economic Forum at the Vladivostok at the meetings and on the bilateral, the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission, which I co-chair with Deputy PM Manturov. We have been meeting. I met him yesterday. We are very glad to seek continued progress."

He said India expects a strong Russian partnership at the vibrant Gujarat meeting in January. Jaishankar said he and Lavrov will discuss the international strategic situation, conflicts and tensions.

"We expect a strong Russian participation at the Vibrant Gujarat meeting in January, including lot of governors from the Far-East. So today I think our meeting. We will focus on bilateral cooperation in different spheres, adjusting it to changing circumstances and demands," Jaishankar said.

"We will discuss the international strategic situation, conflicts and tensions, where they are, also focus on development challenges that the Global South faces. And of course, the state of multilateralism and the building of a multipolar world order. Look forward to our discussions once again," he added.

Meanwhile, Lavrov noted that the ties between Russia and India have been "good and long." He emphasised that the two nations have a "reliable partnership."

In his opening remarks at the meeting, Lavrov said, "Our relationship is very long and very good and it's good to see they are moving consistently in the present moment. We have a reliable partnership and it's been confirmed by our bilateral relations based on the agreements by Prime Minister Modi and President Putin."

Earlier, the Russian Embassy in India had stated that during the meeting, the ministers will focus on the current and future areas of bilateral cooperation as well as discussion of the schedule of upcoming contacts.

"Moscow and New Delhi are committed to multipolarity as an integral factor in ensuring the balance of the world order that has emerged over the recent decades. Russia supports countries of the Global South in upholding political and economic sovereignty amid the spread of neocolonial practices. The priority is to promote a positive agenda and build constructive interstate dialogue," the statement added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor